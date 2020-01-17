Leclerc and Beganovic join Ferrari Driver Academy

It has been announced that Dino Beganovic and Arthur Leclerc are to join the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA).

Leclerc, whose brother is Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, also a graduate of the driver academy, will compete in the Formula Regional series for this season. The Monégasque first raced in single-seaters in 2018, competing in the French Formula 4 Championship.

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Swedish driver Dino Beganovic will also become part of the academy this year. The 16-year-old will progress from karting, making his début in single-seater racing as he competes in Formula 4. Beganovic was found through Tony Kart, who act as scouts for the Maranello-based programme in karting.

Scuderia Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said: “It’s been a busy winter for the Ferrari Driver Academy. We have been trying to build up the best development programme for our drivers in 2020, with a significant increase in their activities and training programme at our headquarters in Maranello.

He added: “We have also been scouting for more talented youngsters and we are happy today to announce that Arthur and Dino are joining us for what’s going to be a very exciting season. We have FDA drivers in all the categories of the FIA single-seater ladder and our focus will be on supporting them the best we can in their development as racing drivers and as young individuals.

“All of us in Maranello are very much looking forward to seeing how our nine young drivers will perform over the coming months,” said Mekies.

The FDA’s technical director, Marco Matassa, said: “Today we are very pleased to confirm two more young drivers are joining our 2020 FDA line-up. All our drivers taking part in F3, Formula Regional and F4 are rookies in their respective categories, so the season looks like being very interesting and competitive.

“In each case, the FDA’s objectives are to continue to help them progress both technically and as individuals, in their path towards reaching our common goals,” he said.