Mercedes set Their 2020 Launch Date for Valentine’s Day

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport have announced the date that they will launch the W11, the follow up to their World Championship winning W10. The champions will see their new car launch on 14th of February 2020.

The German manufacturer are the latest team to announce their launch date and head into 2020 aiming to break even more records. They retain the same driver line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, with the latter going into the season knowing he can equal the record of World Drivers’ Championships. The six-time World Champion is now only one title behind Michael Schumacher’s seven.

Hamilton can also take a record away from the legendary German, with the Briton currently on eighty-four career wins, just seven behind Schumacher’s ninety-one, a figure many thought was always going to be out of reach.

Mercedes themselves can also further their amazing run in the turbo hybrid era having taken six consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship doubles, a sign of their apparent domination since 2014.

The team will launch their car on the day of romance, but additionally, they will be launching on the same day as Scuderia AlphaTauri, formerly Scuderia Toro Rosso, who keep their line up of Danill Kvyat and Pierre Gasly for another season. Their launch will take place over in Salzburg, Austria.

While Mercedes announced they will once again launch their car not too far from their Brackley factory, with the car being unveiled at the home of the British Grand Prix, Silverstone.