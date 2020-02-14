Junior WRCFIA World Rally ChampionshipOff RoadRally

Armstrong Walks Away From “Pretty Scary” Sweden Shunt

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jon Armstrong

Jon Armstrong says he’s “okay” but has a badly bruised back after a huge crash on the opening day of 2020 Rally Sweden.

The Junior FIA World Rally Championship driver, making his first appearance on the world scene since 2017, went off the road on stage three and severely damaged his Ford Fiesta R2-T 2019 as a result.

In a statement released on his social media platforms, Armstrong said: “Thank you for all the messages after our accident today. After struggling with setup over the first two stages this morning we had good pace on stage 3, matching the leaders however, we went off on a very fast corner 3/4 through the stage.”

“A pretty scary accident, we are both ok which is the main thing and I have been to hospital for a check up on my back which is badly bruised. The car is too badly damaged to continue. Now to recover, access what can be improved for the future as I am disappointed to make this mistake.”

Armstrong had been running eighth in class and was just 3.1 seconds behind Oscar Solberg ahead of him before the incident as he made his debut in the class.

Rally Sweden continues throughout this weekend.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

Related articles

Hyundai’s Ott Tänak ends Rally Sweden opening day in second place

2020 Rally Sweden: Evans Leads Tänak As Rovanperä Impresses

2020 Rally Sweden: Shakedown Roundup – Rovanperä and Toyota Impress on Thursday

Junior World Rally Championship starts in Sweden this weekend

M-Sport WRC2 crew ready to tackle Rally Sweden

Local drivers are aiming for hat-trick on the home soil in JWRC

Lappi – “The Swedish stages are always fast, which I enjoy”

Tidemand heading back to where it all started

Rhys Yates sets his sights on Rally Sweden

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More