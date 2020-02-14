Armstrong Walks Away From “Pretty Scary” Sweden Shunt

Jon Armstrong says he’s “okay” but has a badly bruised back after a huge crash on the opening day of 2020 Rally Sweden.

The Junior FIA World Rally Championship driver, making his first appearance on the world scene since 2017, went off the road on stage three and severely damaged his Ford Fiesta R2-T 2019 as a result.

In a statement released on his social media platforms, Armstrong said: “Thank you for all the messages after our accident today. After struggling with setup over the first two stages this morning we had good pace on stage 3, matching the leaders however, we went off on a very fast corner 3/4 through the stage.”

“A pretty scary accident, we are both ok which is the main thing and I have been to hospital for a check up on my back which is badly bruised. The car is too badly damaged to continue. Now to recover, access what can be improved for the future as I am disappointed to make this mistake.”

Armstrong had been running eighth in class and was just 3.1 seconds behind Oscar Solberg ahead of him before the incident as he made his debut in the class.

Rally Sweden continues throughout this weekend.