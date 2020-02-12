Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, set to take place on 19 April, has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

The Chinese Grand Prix promoters Juss Sports Group has requested that the Chinese Grand Prix should be postponed from the original date after having discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China and Shanghai Administration of Sports.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus was declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation recently, and as a result Formula 1 and the FIA have decided to accept the request made by Juss Sports to postpone the race to ensure the safety of the staff, participants and fans.

Formula 1 and the FIA are working closely to analyse the situation as it develops, working alongside the teams, race promoter CAMF and the local authorities. They are also taking time to decide on the potential alternative dates for the Chinese Grand Prix to take place later in the year.

A spokesperson for Formula 1 said “The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible. We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time”