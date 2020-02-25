Heller join forces with M-Sport for 2020 WRC3 challenge

Alberto Heller from Chile will be joining the team from Cockermouth to compete in WRC3 at Rally Mexico with a Ford Fiesta R5 MKII and competing in six other events with the M-Sport team during this season.

The Chilean driver who is born in 1993 is still developing his rally skills in the WRC, having taken his first steps in 2018 and with seven world championship appearances to his name in two years.

Previously driving a Ford Fiesta R5, first as an M-Sport driver and then with a private team, Heller has taken one class victory in WRC2 at the 2018 Rally Australia, he also competed with a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 taking sixth place in the class at the Wales Rally GB last season.

Credit: M-Sport

At Rally Mexico, Heller will be in the fourh M-Sport Fiesta and will be joining alongside the team of Adrien Fourmaux, Rhys Yates and ‘Pedro‘.

After Rally Mexico, Heller will compete in six other events at Rally Argentina, Portugal, Rally Sardinia, New Zealand, Turkey and Wales Rally GB.