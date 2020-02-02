Horner Eager to See Hamilton ‘Go Toe to Toe’ with Latest ‘Wave’ of Young Driver Talent

Christian Horner is intrigued to how Lewis Hamilton will continue to be a race winner when faced with the extremely talented young drivers making their presence known in Formula 1.

Horner, the Team Principal of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, has one of those young guns in his team by the name of Max Verstappen, while he also mentions Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the same breath as the Dutchman.

Hamilton is a six-time World Drivers’ Champion, five of which have come across the last six years whilst racing for the Mercedes AMG Motorsport team, but despite being thirty-five years of age, the Briton is showing no signs of slowing down. He goes into 2020 knowing winning the title will equal the record set by the legendary Michael Schumacher, who won seven titles during his career.

Horner says there is still life in Hamilton, and he foresees a major battle between him, Verstappen and Leclerc across the next couple of seasons as the young drivers attempt to knock the seasoned veteran off his throne, while other youngsters are also making names for themselves in Formula 1.

“Every now and again, you get a wave coming along and I think we’ve got that at the moment,” Horner is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “So I think especially exciting is the Max/Leclerc dynamic, how that’s going to play out over future years, how Lewis can still go toe to toe with those guys.

“Because there’s life in him yet as well and I think he’s keen to gauge himself against the young wave that’s coming through.

“I think for Formula 1 it’s fantastic to have the dynamics of the young guys, the challengers, coming through and some of the older guys that are the old dogs that know all the tricks.”