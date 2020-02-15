Kush Maini Switches to R-ace GP for Sophomore Eurocup Campaign

Kush Maini has become R-ace GP’s second signing for the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup season, with the Indian making the move to the 2019 Teams’ Champions after a year with M2 Competition.

Maini finished second in the Rookie championship in 2019, taking three rookie wins at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Spa-Francorchamps and the Yas Marina Circuit, while he also finished sixth in the overall standings, with a podium finish coming in the opening round of the season in Italy.

The nineteen-year-old tested with R-ace GP in the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi last year and joins Renault Sport Academy star Caio Collet at the team, with Maini eager to get the season underway.

“Really happy to announce that I will be racing with reigning champions R-ace GP in Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020!” said Maini. “We have tested together in Abu Dhabi and in Europe and I am extremely comfortable and confident about the team.

“Very happy also to be continuing my partnership with JK Racing who have supported me for several years. Can’t wait to get started!”

Thibault De Merindol, the Team Principal of R-ace GP, has welcomed Maini to the team and he expects the Indian racer to be one of the drivers to watch during his sophomore campaign in the series.

“I am extremely satisfied to be able to count on Kush’s performances to defend R-ace GP’s driver and team Formula Renault Eurocup titles,” said De Merindol. “Respectively sixth and second of the 2019 general and rookie classifications, Kush proved himself to be one of the men to watch in 2020.

“Already at work since November, I am pleased with Kush’s team integration and with our preparation in progress. I want to thank Kush and all his partners for their faith in R-ace GP and I am looking forward to a great season together.”