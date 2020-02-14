Lars-Erik Haug is back in RallyX Nordic

The 34-year-old Norwegian driver Lars-Erik Haug is the latest entrant to announce a return to the Supercar Lites class in RallyX Nordic for this year.

Haug will be returning to the fast-growing class as he takes on a full-season campaign in the series as well as two wildcard appearances at his home round of Hell and after that in Höljes, Sweden in the RX2 International Series.

Haug raced in RallyX on Ice, RallyX Nordic and a wildcard appearance in RX2 International Series at Höljes last season, ended up in fifteenth place in the championship standings in RallyX Nordic, and reached the semi-finals three times out of five rounds he participated at. He is hoping to increase his track-knowledge during the season.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“I’m really excited to be coming back for another season of RallyX Nordic, I had a great time last season meeting lots of new people and going to new tracks – and of course, the racing was seriously competitive!” Haug said.

“I learned a lot in 2019 and we’re going to many of the same circuits this year, so we should be really well-prepared. The drivers who have already announced they’re entering the Supercar Lites class are all really quick, so it will be challenging but I’m sure it will be another great season!”

RallyX Nordic season kicks-off at Höljes in Sweden on 23 May with a double-header.