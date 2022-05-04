Former Hyundai Driver Veiby Signs with JC Raceteknik for Rallycross Comeback

Former Hyundai Motorsport’s WRC2 team and 2C Compétition rally driver Ole Christian Veiby has switched focus back to his roots and will make comeback in rallycross as he signs a full-time contract with JC Raceteknik for the 2022 RallyX Nordic season.

The Swedish outfit JC Raceteknik, who is runned by Joel Christoffersson has revealed Veiby will be joining in the squad’s 2022 line-up alongside Philip Gehrman and Sondre Evjen in top tier FIA World Rallycross Championship spec Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro 600bhp four-wheel-drive Supercars.

Veiby competed last time in rallycross in 2015, when he was racing for the Swedish team Kristoffersson Motorsport in a Volkswagen Polo Supercar in the FIA European Rallycross Championship where he finished third in the championship as well as doing selected outtings in the world championship.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

After the 2015 rallycross season, Veiby switched focus to rallying and finished runner-up in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship driving for the Finnish rally powerhouse Printsport and continued later with success and rally wins in the WRC2 class for Skoda Motorsport.

For the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship season Veiby signed back with Kristoffersson Motorsport but this time in the rally department of the team in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 before joining Hyundai in 2020 but he also remained with KMS as they were also fielding a Hyundai i20 R5 for Veiby. His last WRC appearance was at Rally Sweden this year, but then back in a KMS backed Polo and finished runner-up in WRC2 to his compariot Andreas Mikkelsen.

Veiby has been a really fast driver in rallycross before and he will be the underdog to watch out for this season. The 2022 RallyX Nordic season will kick-off next weekend at the legendary Höljes venue in Sweden, which will host a double-header weekend.

Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro, credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

“It feels great to drive in rallycross again. I will of course aim to be at the top, there is no doubt about that. At the same time, it has been quite a few years since I last competed in rallycross and there are many drivers with more experience than me. But, it will be fun to drive such a fast car and race again.” Veiby said.



“Driving for JC Raceteknik feels really good. I already knew Joel [Christoffersson] and several others in the team. The Audi is completely new to me though, but I think we have tackled those challenges quickly and have had two good test days at Holjes. If we look at the lap times from the test, things look good. It feels like we will be well prepared for the first event, then we will see what we can do. But certainly, we have the capacity to fight at the front.”

“It’s fantastic to have Ole Christian in the team. We know he is a very good driver and fast on the stages with much success in rally. He was also fast last time he raced in rallycross, so it’s exciting to have him back in a rallycross car again. It will be really fun to work with him, and to see how he works. We’re entering the season with the goal of chasing a podium place in the championship. At a test we did in Holjes recently he set fast times and performed well, so things are looking positive for a successful season.” Christoffersson, Team Principal at JC Raceteknik, added.