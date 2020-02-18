PREVIEW: Formula 1 2020 – Testing week 1 driver line ups

After two months of hibernation, the talking stops as the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season gets under away for week one of pre-season testing held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.
All ten teams will be present with their 2020 challengers, where they will get an idea whether they will be at the front or the back of the grid.
Testing, however, can prove to be at times a mirage, with some teams running low on fuel to create publicity for themselves as well as teams not showing their full hand till the first weekend in Melbourne.
This plan worked for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport last season after sandbagging through testing caught Ferrari off guard when the circus arrived in Melbourne, with both cars blitzing the Ferraris to take victory in Melbourne.
Only time will tell whether lightning will strike twice, and whilst Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull fight to be fastest, Esteban Ocon and Nicholas Latifi will try and get used to the new breed of F1 cars with the Frenchman returning after a year away as Mercedes Benz test driver whilst Nicholas Latifi arrives into F1 this season as it’s the only rookie in the class of 2020.
Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
Wednesday- AM/PM
Thursday- AM/PM
Friday- AM/PM
Scuderia Ferrari
Wednesday- AM/PM
Sebastian Vettel
Thursday- AM/PM
Vettel/Charles Leclerc
Friday- AM/PM
Leclerc
Red Bull Racing
Wednesday- AM/PM
Max Verstappen
Thursday- AM/PM
Alex Albon
Friday- AM/PM
Verstappen/Albon
McLaren F1 Team
Wednesday- AM/PM
Carlos Sainz
Thursday- AM/PM
Lando Norris
Friday- AM/PM
Norris/Sainz Jr
Renault F1 Team
Wednesday- AM/PM
Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo
Thursday- AM/PM
Ricciardo/Ocon
Friday- AM/PM
Ocon/Ricciardo
Scuderia Alphatauri
Wednesday- AM/PM
Daniil Kvyat
Thursday- AM/PM
Pierre Gasly
Friday- AM/PM
Kvyat/Gasly
BWT Racing Point F1 Team
Wednesday- AM/PM
Sergio Perez/Lance Stroll
Thursday- AM/PM
Perez
Friday- AM/PM
Stroll
Alfa Romeo Racing
Wednesday- AM/PM
Robert Kubica/Antonio Giovinazzi
Thursday- AM/PM
Kimi Raikkonen
Friday
Giovinazzi
Haas F1 Team
Wednesday- AM/PM
Kevin Magnussen
Thursday- AM/PM
Romain Grosjean
Friday- AM/PM
Grosjean/Magnussen
ROKIT Williams Racing
Wednesday- AM/PM
George Russell/Nicholas Latifi
Thursday- AM/PM
Russell
Friday- AM/PM
Latifi