PREVIEW: Formula 1 2020 – Testing week 1 driver line ups

After two months of hibernation, the talking stops as the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season gets under away for week one of pre-season testing held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

All ten teams will be present with their 2020 challengers, where they will get an idea whether they will be at the front or the back of the grid.

Testing, however, can prove to be at times a mirage, with some teams running low on fuel to create publicity for themselves as well as teams not showing their full hand till the first weekend in Melbourne.

This plan worked for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport last season after sandbagging through testing caught Ferrari off guard when the circus arrived in Melbourne, with both cars blitzing the Ferraris to take victory in Melbourne.

Only time will tell whether lightning will strike twice, and whilst Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull fight to be fastest, Esteban Ocon and Nicholas Latifi will try and get used to the new breed of F1 cars with the Frenchman returning after a year away as Mercedes Benz test driver whilst Nicholas Latifi arrives into F1 this season as it’s the only rookie in the class of 2020.

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Photo Credit: Mercedes Benz Media

Wednesday- AM/PM

TBA TBA

Thursday- AM/PM

TBA TBA

Friday- AM/PM

TBA TBA

Scuderia Ferrari

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Wednesday- AM/PM

Sebastian Vettel

Thursday- AM/PM

Vettel/Charles Leclerc

Friday- AM/PM

Leclerc

Red Bull Racing

Credit: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Wednesday- AM/PM

Max Verstappen

Thursday- AM/PM

Alex Albon

Friday- AM/PM

Verstappen/Albon

McLaren F1 Team

Photo Credit: McLaren Media

Wednesday- AM/PM

Carlos Sainz

Thursday- AM/PM

Lando Norris

Friday- AM/PM

Norris/Sainz Jr

Renault F1 Team

Credit: Renault F1 Team

Wednesday- AM/PM

Esteban Ocon/Daniel Ricciardo

Thursday- AM/PM

Ricciardo/Ocon

Friday- AM/PM

Ocon/Ricciardo

Scuderia Alphatauri

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Wednesday- AM/PM

Daniil Kvyat

Thursday- AM/PM

Pierre Gasly

Friday- AM/PM

Kvyat/Gasly

BWT Racing Point F1 Team

Credit: BWT Racing Point F1 Team

Wednesday- AM/PM

Sergio Perez/Lance Stroll

Thursday- AM/PM

Perez

Friday- AM/PM

Stroll

Alfa Romeo Racing

Credit: Alfa Romeo ORLEN

Wednesday- AM/PM

Robert Kubica/Antonio Giovinazzi

Thursday- AM/PM

Kimi Raikkonen

Friday

Giovinazzi

Haas F1 Team

Credit: Haas F1 Team

Wednesday- AM/PM

Kevin Magnussen

Thursday- AM/PM

Romain Grosjean

Friday- AM/PM

Grosjean/Magnussen

ROKIT Williams Racing

Credit: ROKiT Williams Racing

Wednesday- AM/PM

George Russell/Nicholas Latifi

Thursday- AM/PM

Russell

Friday- AM/PM

Latifi