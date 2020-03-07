Coronavirus Outbreak Forces FIA to Create Crisis Cell to Manage Latest Developments

With the Coronavirus continuing to strike across the globe, the FIA has announced it has set up a ‘Crisis Cell’ to oversee the virus and determine the continued threats to motor sport.

Two FIA Formula E events in China and Italy have already fallen by the wayside thanks to the Virus, while the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix has also been postponed as have a number of other events across all disciplines of two and four wheeled racing.

The committee was set up following feedback from Professor Gerard Saillant, the president of the FIA medical commission. It will discuss any further developments regarding the Coronavirus every other day and identify whether or not further races or events should be postponed or cancelled.

Next week’s Australian Grand Prix and the Bahrain Grand Prix that follows the week after are still planned to go ahead, but should the Coronavirus outbreak continue to persist, even at this late stage either or both events could find themselves cancelled.

“An FIA Crisis Cell has been established and convenes every second day to consider the latest developments around the world,” said the FIA Statement following the recent meeting of the World Motor Sport Council.

“The FIA continues to closely monitor the situation and its implications, together with its Member Clubs and Promoters, and follows the advice of relevant authorities including Governments and the World Health Organization.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming competitions and take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public, including the postponement of competitions where necessary.”