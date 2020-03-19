Formula 1 Postpones 2021 Regulations to 2022

In response to the financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIA, Formula 1, and all 10 teams have unanimously decided to move the implementation of the highly-anticipated new regulations until 2022.

Teams will use their 2020 chassis for the 2021 season, with “the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course.” as per the FIA’s official statement.

“All teams expressed their support for the FIA and Formula 1 in their ongoing efforts to restructure the 2020 calendar as the global situation regarding COVID-19 develops.” said the FIA.

While the new cars may be postponed, the new financial regulations regarding team budgets will stay on course and be implemented come the 2021 season as the sport actively tries to find solutions to save money.

As races get postponed and cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus, this will hopefully soften the blow of the loss of income to the teams.

The regulations, when implemented, will bring along a radical new look for the cars in hopes that cars will be able to follow behind one another and not lose downforce, making for more exciting racing.

This news comes in the wake of the postponement of the Grands Prix to be held in Spain and the Netherlands, as well as the cancellation of the Monaco Grand Prix, as the mission to stop the spread of coronavirus continues.