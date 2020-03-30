Helmut Marko hoped to create a Coronavirus Camp to get their drivers infected

Dr. Helmut Marko, motorsport advisor, proposed holding a camp where Red Bull Formula 1 drivers could get infected by coronavirus.

It is clear that coronavirus is becoming the talk of all the areas in our daily lives and, Formula 1 is no exception. The latest news comes from Red Bull, as its sporting advisor, Helmut Marko, was looking to set up a camp to infect the drivers with the coronavirus with the intention of making them ‘immune’ once the season starts.

“Right now we have four drivers competing in the Formula 1 World Championship. Also, eight or ten more that we have in other categories. Because we are going to be out of racing activity for a while now, it would have been a good time to prepare them physically and mentally. And at the same time, infect them all so that they have immunity for the whole season,” Said Marko in a recent interview to an Austrian television station, ORF.

“These are all strong young men in really good health. That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts. And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts.” he added.

However, Marko claims that his idea, as expected, was not successful, as several members of the team had a rather conflicting opinion about it:

“Let’s put it this way: it has not been well received, the proposal was not really well welcomed and another type of preparation was chosen by the team.”

In terms of how the preparation for the Red Bull drivers will actually go for the season, Marko says they are working on two fronts at the same time:

“There are some drivers like Max, for example, I think he drives more races than in a real season. He does sim racing and sometimes competes in several races per day, Apart from that, at the same time they all have their own physio, which they use for fitness exercises.

“That’s ideal for working out now. It’s important to keep fit these days. Once the season starts, it will be very tight and there is no possibility to improve your fitness during the season.”