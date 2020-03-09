Marklund and GCK make World RX return for 2020

Anton Marklund will team up with GCK Bilstein, part of the GC Kompetition squad for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The 2017 FIA European Rallycross champion has been part of GCK since 2018 but has yet to win his maiden World RX event despite crossing the line first in last year’s World RX of Norway, only for victory to be taken away due to a technical infringement.

Nevertheless, Marklund was GCK’s best driver in 2019 and achieved their best ever result in Loheac when he finished in second place.

The Swede is excited about the upcoming season, “I just can’t wait to get started. Together with Bilstein we made great progress last year and showed really good speed, and with the extra time and better preparations over this winter we are ready to start 2020 with a bang.”

“Being able to build on the real developments with the Mégane R.S. RX. from last year, and the existing relationships I have with the team and technical partners, allows us to start the season strongly.

“I want to say thanks to Bilstein for all the support they’ve given me and the team so far and for committing to us, even more, this year – together we push to be the best and it’s the kind of partnership we need to be successful.”

Marklund adapted to the Renault Megane very quickly in 2019 and his experience on the traditional rallycross tracks such as Hell, Holjes and Loheac was vital and a key reason as to how Marklund was able to compete with the front runners on a consistent basis.

Team owner, Guerlain Chicherit trusts Marklund will impress once again and believes the 27-year-old will challenge for wins, “I’m stoked to have Anton with us again in 2020 – he brought GCK our best ever result last season and has shown great trust in us from the start.

“He’ll build on last year and be even stronger this year, and, together with Bilstein, will be sure to put down a super successful 2020!”

The existing relationship between Marklund, GCK and Bilstein has resulted in tremendous improvement and development of the Megane R.S. RX so far behind the scenes.

2020 is going to be an exciting year for the team as Martin Flick, Head of Motorsport at Bilstein explains, “At a Bilstein Company meeting last year, I made the claim that we would be the World RX Champions with the GCK team in 2020.

“After a year of ongoing development, I am very sure that the GCK Bilstein team has set the course for the necessary maximum competitiveness. We are very proud and happy to work with the very best in the world on this fantastic story.”