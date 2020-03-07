MotoGP and Facebook join forces for 2020

The 2020 season will feature a new development in how to follow riders and teams, as Dorna Sports announces a new digital partnership.

MotoGP and Facebook will work together in bringing new ways of enjoying the sport like never before.

Original and exclusive videos will be available for fans on Facebook watch, making it accessible worldwide.

Even with the opening round of the new season cancelled in the MotoGP class, Moto2 and Moto3 have already begun their new season, meaning content is available immediately.

The new feature will bring a wealth of insight to the social media platform, with it spread across all four classes.

The key theme for Dorna is to give fans a behind the scenes view, with dedicated videos aimed at taking them closer to the action on and off track.

The rise of the sport is continuously evolving and growing each year, in particular from new markets across the globe, making social media the perfect platform to promote the brand.

Facebook has been a key presence in the sport’s growing fanbase, showed by the numbers of last season.

MotoGP gained a whopping 355,000 new fans through Facebook in 2019, which takes the total to over 13 million.

The championship also boasts almost nine million Instagram followers, making it the biggest Motorsport series on Facebook-owned platforms.

Manel Arroyo, Managing Director of Dorna Sports said: “We are very happy to announce this new partnership with Facebook.

MotoGP is committed to connecting to and engaging with our fans and giving them new ways to enjoy and interact with our content, making Facebook a perfect partner for our sport.

It’s also a fantastic way to connect with new audiences, showing them the best of MotoGP with exclusive, showstopping content.”

The main focus of the new partnership with Facebook, will be to maintain but of course increase those numbers further.

Riders and teams will have the ability to crosspost and therefore increasing interaction throughout the paddock, ensuring that the biggest audience for MotoGP digitally, continues to be the leading force going forward.