World Rally-Raid Championship

Sotnikov wins fifth Silk Way Rally, Rusinov notches first

By
6 Mins read
Share
Credit: G-Drive Racing

The Silk Way Rally might not be Le Mans, but being one of the premier rally raids in the world still makes the White Tiger a worthwhile addition to Roman Rusinov‘s trophy case.

Rusinov won the T3 category for his maiden rally raid victory, a year after the endurance racing champion made his début in the discipline and finished second in class at the 2023 SWR. Sergei Kariakin, who held off Rusinov for last year’s T3 victory, claimed three of the final four stages but electrical issues and a fire in his car’s engine during the post-Stage #7 liaison relegated him to last among the four T3 finishers. Rusinov had electrical issues of his own on the final day but managed to bring it to the finish safely and seal the win.

“We were stressed for the ninety-nine kilometres before the finish, so we drove gently and kept our pace because we understood that we had a big lead and just needed to finish,” Rusinov commented. “This is motorsport, rally raid. There were a lot of small pitfalls, and in some places we drove very slowly. It’s great that we reached the finish line.”

Both Rusinov and Kariakin’s team-mates failed to reach the finish. The former’s G-Drive Racing colleague Anastasiya Nifontova won a leg but exited after crashing into a gully in Stage #9 and rolling. Alexey Shmottev of SNAG Racing, who raced the new Can-Am Maverick R in the Open class, lost control of his car in a tight corner slammed into a tree during the third leg.

Vyacheslav Paputsky, the other retirement in T3 alongside Nifontova, did the same as Shmottev but managed to recover and continue, only for his rally to end two days later when his Yamaha’s engine blew due to defective fuel. Many competitors had bemoaned the fuel quality, provided by Lukoil, and Paputsky recalled a rider who crashed after it caused his bike to stall. Both of Ural Motorsport‘s trucks retired after Alexey Popov crashed into a rut three kilometres into Stage #7 and suffered a compression fracture of the second vertebra while Yuri Naiman broke down just thirty km from the race finish.

Besides Kariakin, none of the class winners from 2023 repeated in 2024. In fact, only half of them even reached the finish.

Siarhei Viazovich, who stunned powerhouse KAMAZ-master last year by leading MAZ-SPORTauto to the outright victory, had his title defence take a bizarre setback when he took a wrong turn in the forest in Stage #3 and nearly collided head on with the KAMAZ of Eduard Nikolaev. Both tangled again throughout the rally, though on the leaderboard instead as Viazovich won two stages to Nikolaev’s four. Nikolaev even beat Viazovich by just fifty-six seconds for the Stage #10 victory.

However, Nikolaev’s colleague Dmitry Sotnikov walked away with the T5 and overall wins, claiming Stages #3, #4, and #9 to edge out Nikolaev by less than nine minutes. Viazovich’s steering column failed during the eighth leg after the oil seal in the control broke; MAZ team-mates Vitaly Murylev and Aliaksei Vishneuski sacrificed their runs to give him the necessary parts, and he joined the Sotnikov and Nikolaev on the podium.

The victory is Sotnikov’s fifth at the Silk Way, having previously won in 2013, 2017, 2021, and 2022. KAMAZ has been the top-performing truck in the race every year save for 2011 (Tatra) and 2023 (MAZ).

“A very intense race until the last kilometre,” began Sotnikov after the last stage. “Today, we started without seeing our opponent so we had to give it our all. It was only during neutralisation did we see that everything was in order. The day was quite treacherous; there were many places where you could have a flat tyre or end up somewhere else. It’s been a busy year and we’ve done a lot of work. It’s great that we did it, first and second places for two teams, and KAMAZ won the title again. A well-deserved victory. The entire crew did a great job.

“The goal for next year? We will fight for victory, as always.”

Andrey Rudskoy, last year’s T1 winner, finished at the back in his class after a rash of engine and tyre problems. Reigning T2 victor Anton Melnikov and bike champion Ilya Scheglov both bowed out halfway through.

With Scheglov out, Mongolia’s Murun Purevdorj hoped to deliver the bike win on home soil. Despite setting the fastest time overall, he received twenty-three minutes of penalties that allowed Aleksey Naumov to claim the victory instead. Nonetheless, a runner-up at the Silk Way builds upon a busy but impressive year for Purevdorj, who scored top-ten finishes at the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and China’s Taklimakan Rally in the spring.

The Federation Automobile Sport of Turkmenistan fielded three cars in T2 and enjoyed a double podium courtesy of Merdan Toylyyev and Maksatmyrat Danatarov. Turkmenistan intends to organise its own rally raid in September with support from the Silk Way Rally Association.

The 2024 SWR was the first since 2019 to extend beyond Russia as it started in Tomsk before crossing the border into Mongolia, finishing in the capital of Ulaanbataar. China was previously scheduled to be on the route before backing out in March.

Even without China on the 2024 route, the country was still represented by Zhou He, who finished fourth in Quad on a Sharmax. Hou Hongning drove a KAMAZ in the Grand Tour, a regularity category, though he served as the control vehicle and was not classified with the others. The Tank 300, an SUV produced by the Chinese Great Wall Motor, had four in the Grand Tour’s top five with Dmitry Fedorov leading the contingent.

As has been the case since 2021, the race was relatively scant in terms of national diversity; the first edition was due to COVID-19 restrictions while the last three have been a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for which the Silk Way Rally Association was sanctioned by the United States in June. In December, the Russian government lifted a 2022 ban on support vehicles entering the country from Western countries including Ukraine, which the Association hoped would encourage some to take part in the race. This evidently did not work as most hailed from Russia, allies Belarus or Turkmenistan, Mongolia, or the aforementioned Chinese duo. The Grand Tour featured slightly more nationalities as Dusko Bielic is from Serbia, Vasily Kulkov is Swiss, and the #511 (Qasim Hossein and Mohammad Sameh) and #514 (Ali Karful and Eiyas Al-Khatib) teams are respectively Afghan and Syrian.

The Silk Way Rally was the fifth round of the 2024 Russian Rally-Raid Championship.

Route

StageStartFinishSelective SectionsRoad SectionsDate
1TomskTomsk24.96 km31.60 km5 July
2TomskBarnaul79.54 km438.57 km6 July
3BarnaulGorno-Altaysk132.85 km218.20 km7 July
4Gorno-AltayskKosh-Agach164.97 km449.17 km8 July
5Kosh-AgachKhovd296.20 km259.22 km9 July
6KhovdKhovd440.17 km102.13 km10 July
7KhovdAltai385.15 km127.29 km11 July
8AltaiAltai314.08 km178.04 km12 July
9AltaiBayankhongor422.69 km135.34 km13 July
10BayankhongorMandalgovi307.64 km255.22 km14 July
11MandalgoviUlaanbataar323.51 km55.93 km15 July

Overall results

Cars

T1

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
112203Aleksandr SemenovDmitrii OkhotnikovGAZ Raid SportGAZelle NEXT45:34:52Leader
214202Aleksei IgnatovEvgeny PavlovGAZ Raid SportGAZelle NEXT48:13:46+ 2:38:54
317201Andrey RudskoyDmitrii KarpovNG-EnergoG-Force Bars52:30:44+ 6:55:52

T2

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
113223Andrei SushentsovAleksandr SchanovS&A RacingToyota Land Cruiser 20047:15:01Leader
215220Merdan ToylyyevShohrat ToylyyevFederation Automobile Sport of TurkmenistanNissan Patrol52:24:08+ 5:09:07
318221Maksatmyrat DanatarovDidar OrazmedovFederation Automobile Sport of TurkmenistanNissan Patrol52:46:11+ 5:31:10
423224Mikhail MityaevEgor OkhotnikovLADA Sport ROSNEFT RaidLada Niva Sport74:30:45+ 27:15:44
524225Meylis AbdullayevItalmaz CharyyevFederation Automobile Sport of TurkmenistanNissan Patrol88:59:08+ 41:44:07
DNFDNF218Anton MelnikovAnton NikolaevPODMOSKOWYEToyota Land Cruiser 200DNFN/A

T3

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
17206Roman RusinovDmitrii PavlovG-Drive RacingCan-Am Maverick X336:37:46Leader
28208Dmitrii CherkesovVladimir ProstakovDmitrii CherkesovCan-Am Maverick X3 Max XRS Turbo37:17:00+ 39:14
39214Andrey NovikovAleksei GoriunovG-Force MotorsportG-Force T-3GF42:29:19+ 5:51:33
410205Sergei KariakinAnton VlasiukSNAG RacingCan-Am Maverick R42:53:04+ 6:15:18
DNFDNF209Anastasiya NifontovaKirill ShubinG-Drive RacingCan-Am Maverick X3 Max XRS TurboDNFN/A
DNFDNF210Vyacheslav PaputskyIgor ChudaykinTruck Garage Racing TeamYamaha YXZ1000RDNFN/A

T5

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverMechanicTeamVehicleTimeMargin
11303Dmitry SotnikovRuslan AkhmadeevIlgiz AkhmetzynavKAMAZ-masterKAMAZ-43509129:24:41Leader
22302Eduard NikolaevYevgeny YakovlevDmitry AvdeevKAMAZ-masterKAMA3 43509229:33:32+ 8:51
33301Siarhei ViazovichPavel HaraninAndrei KrahelskiyMAZ-SPORTautoMAZ-6440RR30:47:45+ 1:23:04
44306Bogdan KarimovDmitrii NikitinAlmaz AkhmedovKAMAZ-masterKAMAZ-43509131:02:50+ 1:38:09
55308Sergey KupriyanovAleksandr KupriyanovIvan TatarinovKAMAZ-masterKAMAZ-4350932:55:33+ 3:30:52
66304Aliaksei VishneuskiMaksim NovikauSiarhei SachukMAZ-SPORTautoMAZ-6440RR33:27:00+ 4:02:19
711305Andrey KarginovIvan MalkovDanil TelepovKAMAZ-masterKAMAZ-43509143:48:58+ 14:24:17
816312Vladimir MoiseevAleksandr LagutaGAZ Raid SportGAZelle NEXT52:24:50+ 23:00:09
919311Mikhail ShklyaevAleksandr SheludkoGAZ Raid SportGAZelle NEXT57:44:50+ 28:20:09
1022309Vitaly MurylevAliaksandr ShvedPavel MuyliouMAZ-SPORTautoMAZ-6440RR73:29:40+ 44:04:5
DNFDNF307Yuri NaimanDzmitry VikhrenkaNikolay KorolevUral MotorsportUralDNFN/A
DNFDNF310Alexey PopovAnton KushnikovIvan TeterinUral MotorsportUralDNFN/A

Open

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
120222Dmitrii VoronovKirill EnikeevLADA Sport ROSNEFT RaidLada Niva Sport68:05:23Leader
221229Sergei ShalyginNikita ErzheninSergei ShalyginToyota Land Cruiser 20070:50:15+ 2:44:52
325228Nikita YurkovskyAleksandr KuznetsovCS20 Racing TeamLada Niva Travel164:49:14+ 96:43:51
DNFDNF227Konstantiv IvanovAleksandr GorkovPODMOSKOWYEToyota Land Cruiser 200DNFN/A
DNFDNF215Aleksei ShmotevIvan BezdenezhnykhSNAG RacingCan-Am Maverick RDNFN/A

Bikes

Cross-Country 450

FinishOverall FinishNumberRiderTeamBikeTimeMargin
1195Aleksey NaumovFederation Free BikersHusqvarna FE 45036:07:23Leader
2211Murun PurevdorjTeam MongoliaKTM 450 Rally36:20:07+ 12:44
3530Ekaterina ZhadanovaNaikom Extreme MotocrossKTM 450 EXC-F48:03:36+ 11:56:13
41139Pavel BortvinITFHusqvarna Norden 901 Expedition67:47:05+ 31:39:42
51258Galmanakh GantulgaTeam MongoliaKTM 450 Rally86:02:19+ 49:54:56
61342Rustam SatrudinovITFHusqvarna Norden 901 Expedition106:59:38+ 70:52:15
DNFDNF32Ilya ScheglovDoc_32Husqvarna FR 450 RallyDNFN/A

G-Moto

FinishOverall FinishNumberRiderTeamBikeTimeMargin
131Oleg PavlenkoPavlenko Oleg MMKKTM 500 EXC41:01:58Leader
2771Ivan LiIvan LiHusqvarna FE 45052:05:15+ 9:03:17
3957Anton KruglovBionicaKTM 690 Enduro R54:12;48+ 11:10:50
4149Oleg SmoljarchukEnduro-TeamYamaha Ténéré 700126:57:54+ 83:55:6
51573Aleksei ShvetzovAleksei ShvetzovKTM 500 EXC-F194:40:46+ 151:38:48

Quad

FinishOverall FinishNumberRiderTeamQuadTimeMargin
14112Danil LoginovLion Racing TeamCan-Am Renegade XXC 1000R44:23:12Leader
26122Azat ShaimukhametovAR TeamCan-Am Renegade XXC 1000R49:20:48+ 4:57:36
38111Maksim SdvizhkovAMA Lipetsk Racing TeamCan-Am Renegade XXC 1000R53:10:26+ 8:47:14
410102Zhou HePanda Racing TeamSharmax61:31:34+ 17:08:22
516159Aleksandr GilemovSharmax MotorsSharmax291:45:23+ 247:22:11
DNFDNF123Aleksey SverdlovAMA Lipetsk Racing TeamCan-Am Outlander Max XTP 1000RDNFN/A

Grand Tour

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverVehiclePointsMargin
1518Dmitry FedorovAndrey SukhovTank 300625Leader
2525Petr BakanovYuri UyrukovTank 300661+ 36
3508Vladimir MelnikovVadim GagarinTank 300765+ 140
4523Stanislav KurenkovMaxim HunterToyota Hilux779+ 154
5507Oleg KharchenkoIlya Kangun, Alexander TyumentsevTank 300975+ 350
6521Anna AlexeevIvan Shcherbina, Alexei KorotenkoTank 3001,042+ 417
7501Petr KupriyanovArtem Sysoikin, Nikita BobirenkoToyota Land Cruiser 1001,090+ 465
8512Timur KhasanovAlexander TychininTank 3001,105+ 480
9517Vadim RudskikhAndrey LychaginFord F-1501,139+ 514
10522Adele YakupovIlnur Batyrov, Ruslan AbdulnasyrovToyota Land Cruiser 2001,167+ 542
11524Natalya NilekhinaDmitry GrafskySuzuki Jimny1,179+ 554
12500Alexey KolpakovSurko TaramovJeep Wrangler1,263+ 638
13519Andrey GolikPavel DanchenkoToyota 4Runner1,276+ 651
14510Sergey LyushninOlga ZaytsevaTank 3001,374+ 749
15520Vasily GlukhovStanislav KudinovJaecoo J81,451+ 826
16509Alexander PotapovAlexander Lapokin, Sergey ZheleznovLexus LX450d1,627+ 1,002
17513Artem CholakyanDanila RochevToyota Land Cruiser 2001,922+ 1,297
18503Sergey UtkinMaria BelyavtsevaToyota Hilux1,954+ 1,329
19515Matvey UlyanychevDmitry StepanovLand Rover Defender2,313+ 1,688
20506Dusko BielicElena VitkovskayaLada Niva Travel2,625+ 2,000
21504Pierre FornageVasily Kulkov, Elena KulkovaJetour T23,000+ 2,375
22511Qasim HosseinMohammad SamehLada Niva Travel5,938+ 5,313
23502Yuri ShashlyukValery KhlebutinNissan X-Trail6,531+ 5,906
24514Ali KarfulEiyas Al-KhatibLada Niva Travel6,838+ 6,213
25505Sergey SavinAlexander Zhivov, Maxim KulkovJetour T218,112+ 17,487
GTT800Hou HongningZhang Ya, Sergey ShportkoKAMAZ-435091,175 pointsN/A
Share
Avatar photo
3746 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Shinsuke Umeda: "FIA ​​is using Dakar as bait to forcibly unify [rally raids], which is causing problems"

By
3 Mins read
2023 World Rally-Raid Championship SSV runner-up Shinsuke Umeda feels the series has struggled to draw interest due to a combination of high transport costs and poor marketing.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Adrien Van Beveren re-signs with Honda through 2026

By
1 Mins read
Adrien Van Beveren has signed a two-year contract extension with Monster Energy Honda Rally Team, keeping him with the red and black for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Ford, M-Sport unveil Ford Raptor T1+

By
2 Mins read
Ford and M-Sport have pulled back the cover on the new Ford Raptor T1+ that Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma, plus 2 others, will race in Hungary, Morocco, and the 2025 Dakar Rally.