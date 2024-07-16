Sotnikov wins fifth Silk Way Rally, Rusinov notches first

The Silk Way Rally might not be Le Mans, but being one of the premier rally raids in the world still makes the White Tiger a worthwhile addition to Roman Rusinov‘s trophy case.

Rusinov won the T3 category for his maiden rally raid victory, a year after the endurance racing champion made his début in the discipline and finished second in class at the 2023 SWR. Sergei Kariakin, who held off Rusinov for last year’s T3 victory, claimed three of the final four stages but electrical issues and a fire in his car’s engine during the post-Stage #7 liaison relegated him to last among the four T3 finishers. Rusinov had electrical issues of his own on the final day but managed to bring it to the finish safely and seal the win.

“We were stressed for the ninety-nine kilometres before the finish, so we drove gently and kept our pace because we understood that we had a big lead and just needed to finish,” Rusinov commented. “This is motorsport, rally raid. There were a lot of small pitfalls, and in some places we drove very slowly. It’s great that we reached the finish line.”

Both Rusinov and Kariakin’s team-mates failed to reach the finish. The former’s G-Drive Racing colleague Anastasiya Nifontova won a leg but exited after crashing into a gully in Stage #9 and rolling. Alexey Shmottev of SNAG Racing, who raced the new Can-Am Maverick R in the Open class, lost control of his car in a tight corner slammed into a tree during the third leg.

Vyacheslav Paputsky, the other retirement in T3 alongside Nifontova, did the same as Shmottev but managed to recover and continue, only for his rally to end two days later when his Yamaha’s engine blew due to defective fuel. Many competitors had bemoaned the fuel quality, provided by Lukoil, and Paputsky recalled a rider who crashed after it caused his bike to stall. Both of Ural Motorsport‘s trucks retired after Alexey Popov crashed into a rut three kilometres into Stage #7 and suffered a compression fracture of the second vertebra while Yuri Naiman broke down just thirty km from the race finish.

Besides Kariakin, none of the class winners from 2023 repeated in 2024. In fact, only half of them even reached the finish.

Siarhei Viazovich, who stunned powerhouse KAMAZ-master last year by leading MAZ-SPORTauto to the outright victory, had his title defence take a bizarre setback when he took a wrong turn in the forest in Stage #3 and nearly collided head on with the KAMAZ of Eduard Nikolaev. Both tangled again throughout the rally, though on the leaderboard instead as Viazovich won two stages to Nikolaev’s four. Nikolaev even beat Viazovich by just fifty-six seconds for the Stage #10 victory.

However, Nikolaev’s colleague Dmitry Sotnikov walked away with the T5 and overall wins, claiming Stages #3, #4, and #9 to edge out Nikolaev by less than nine minutes. Viazovich’s steering column failed during the eighth leg after the oil seal in the control broke; MAZ team-mates Vitaly Murylev and Aliaksei Vishneuski sacrificed their runs to give him the necessary parts, and he joined the Sotnikov and Nikolaev on the podium.

The victory is Sotnikov’s fifth at the Silk Way, having previously won in 2013, 2017, 2021, and 2022. KAMAZ has been the top-performing truck in the race every year save for 2011 (Tatra) and 2023 (MAZ).

“A very intense race until the last kilometre,” began Sotnikov after the last stage. “Today, we started without seeing our opponent so we had to give it our all. It was only during neutralisation did we see that everything was in order. The day was quite treacherous; there were many places where you could have a flat tyre or end up somewhere else. It’s been a busy year and we’ve done a lot of work. It’s great that we did it, first and second places for two teams, and KAMAZ won the title again. A well-deserved victory. The entire crew did a great job.

“The goal for next year? We will fight for victory, as always.”

Andrey Rudskoy, last year’s T1 winner, finished at the back in his class after a rash of engine and tyre problems. Reigning T2 victor Anton Melnikov and bike champion Ilya Scheglov both bowed out halfway through.

With Scheglov out, Mongolia’s Murun Purevdorj hoped to deliver the bike win on home soil. Despite setting the fastest time overall, he received twenty-three minutes of penalties that allowed Aleksey Naumov to claim the victory instead. Nonetheless, a runner-up at the Silk Way builds upon a busy but impressive year for Purevdorj, who scored top-ten finishes at the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and China’s Taklimakan Rally in the spring.

The Federation Automobile Sport of Turkmenistan fielded three cars in T2 and enjoyed a double podium courtesy of Merdan Toylyyev and Maksatmyrat Danatarov. Turkmenistan intends to organise its own rally raid in September with support from the Silk Way Rally Association.

The 2024 SWR was the first since 2019 to extend beyond Russia as it started in Tomsk before crossing the border into Mongolia, finishing in the capital of Ulaanbataar. China was previously scheduled to be on the route before backing out in March.

Even without China on the 2024 route, the country was still represented by Zhou He, who finished fourth in Quad on a Sharmax. Hou Hongning drove a KAMAZ in the Grand Tour, a regularity category, though he served as the control vehicle and was not classified with the others. The Tank 300, an SUV produced by the Chinese Great Wall Motor, had four in the Grand Tour’s top five with Dmitry Fedorov leading the contingent.

As has been the case since 2021, the race was relatively scant in terms of national diversity; the first edition was due to COVID-19 restrictions while the last three have been a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for which the Silk Way Rally Association was sanctioned by the United States in June. In December, the Russian government lifted a 2022 ban on support vehicles entering the country from Western countries including Ukraine, which the Association hoped would encourage some to take part in the race. This evidently did not work as most hailed from Russia, allies Belarus or Turkmenistan, Mongolia, or the aforementioned Chinese duo. The Grand Tour featured slightly more nationalities as Dusko Bielic is from Serbia, Vasily Kulkov is Swiss, and the #511 (Qasim Hossein and Mohammad Sameh) and #514 (Ali Karful and Eiyas Al-Khatib) teams are respectively Afghan and Syrian.

The Silk Way Rally was the fifth round of the 2024 Russian Rally-Raid Championship.

Route

Stage Start Finish Selective Sections Road Sections Date 1 Tomsk Tomsk 24.96 km 31.60 km 5 July 2 Tomsk Barnaul 79.54 km 438.57 km 6 July 3 Barnaul Gorno-Altaysk 132.85 km 218.20 km 7 July 4 Gorno-Altaysk Kosh-Agach 164.97 km 449.17 km 8 July 5 Kosh-Agach Khovd 296.20 km 259.22 km 9 July 6 Khovd Khovd 440.17 km 102.13 km 10 July 7 Khovd Altai 385.15 km 127.29 km 11 July 8 Altai Altai 314.08 km 178.04 km 12 July 9 Altai Bayankhongor 422.69 km 135.34 km 13 July 10 Bayankhongor Mandalgovi 307.64 km 255.22 km 14 July 11 Mandalgovi Ulaanbataar 323.51 km 55.93 km 15 July

Overall results

Cars

T1

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 12 203 Aleksandr Semenov Dmitrii Okhotnikov GAZ Raid Sport GAZelle NEXT 45:34:52 Leader 2 14 202 Aleksei Ignatov Evgeny Pavlov GAZ Raid Sport GAZelle NEXT 48:13:46 + 2:38:54 3 17 201 Andrey Rudskoy Dmitrii Karpov NG-Energo G-Force Bars 52:30:44 + 6:55:52

T2

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 13 223 Andrei Sushentsov Aleksandr Schanov S&A Racing Toyota Land Cruiser 200 47:15:01 Leader 2 15 220 Merdan Toylyyev Shohrat Toylyyev Federation Automobile Sport of Turkmenistan Nissan Patrol 52:24:08 + 5:09:07 3 18 221 Maksatmyrat Danatarov Didar Orazmedov Federation Automobile Sport of Turkmenistan Nissan Patrol 52:46:11 + 5:31:10 4 23 224 Mikhail Mityaev Egor Okhotnikov LADA Sport ROSNEFT Raid Lada Niva Sport 74:30:45 + 27:15:44 5 24 225 Meylis Abdullayev Italmaz Charyyev Federation Automobile Sport of Turkmenistan Nissan Patrol 88:59:08 + 41:44:07 DNF DNF 218 Anton Melnikov Anton Nikolaev PODMOSKOWYE Toyota Land Cruiser 200 DNF N/A

T3

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 7 206 Roman Rusinov Dmitrii Pavlov G-Drive Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 36:37:46 Leader 2 8 208 Dmitrii Cherkesov Vladimir Prostakov Dmitrii Cherkesov Can-Am Maverick X3 Max XRS Turbo 37:17:00 + 39:14 3 9 214 Andrey Novikov Aleksei Goriunov G-Force Motorsport G-Force T-3GF 42:29:19 + 5:51:33 4 10 205 Sergei Kariakin Anton Vlasiuk SNAG Racing Can-Am Maverick R 42:53:04 + 6:15:18 DNF DNF 209 Anastasiya Nifontova Kirill Shubin G-Drive Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Max XRS Turbo DNF N/A DNF DNF 210 Vyacheslav Paputsky Igor Chudaykin Truck Garage Racing Team Yamaha YXZ1000R DNF N/A

T5

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Mechanic Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 1 303 Dmitry Sotnikov Ruslan Akhmadeev Ilgiz Akhmetzynav KAMAZ-master KAMAZ-435091 29:24:41 Leader 2 2 302 Eduard Nikolaev Yevgeny Yakovlev Dmitry Avdeev KAMAZ-master KAMA3 435092 29:33:32 + 8:51 3 3 301 Siarhei Viazovich Pavel Haranin Andrei Krahelskiy MAZ-SPORTauto MAZ-6440RR 30:47:45 + 1:23:04 4 4 306 Bogdan Karimov Dmitrii Nikitin Almaz Akhmedov KAMAZ-master KAMAZ-435091 31:02:50 + 1:38:09 5 5 308 Sergey Kupriyanov Aleksandr Kupriyanov Ivan Tatarinov KAMAZ-master KAMAZ-43509 32:55:33 + 3:30:52 6 6 304 Aliaksei Vishneuski Maksim Novikau Siarhei Sachuk MAZ-SPORTauto MAZ-6440RR 33:27:00 + 4:02:19 7 11 305 Andrey Karginov Ivan Malkov Danil Telepov KAMAZ-master KAMAZ-435091 43:48:58 + 14:24:17 8 16 312 Vladimir Moiseev Aleksandr Laguta GAZ Raid Sport GAZelle NEXT 52:24:50 + 23:00:09 9 19 311 Mikhail Shklyaev Aleksandr Sheludko GAZ Raid Sport GAZelle NEXT 57:44:50 + 28:20:09 10 22 309 Vitaly Murylev Aliaksandr Shved Pavel Muyliou MAZ-SPORTauto MAZ-6440RR 73:29:40 + 44:04:5 DNF DNF 307 Yuri Naiman Dzmitry Vikhrenka Nikolay Korolev Ural Motorsport Ural DNF N/A DNF DNF 310 Alexey Popov Anton Kushnikov Ivan Teterin Ural Motorsport Ural DNF N/A

Open

Finish Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 20 222 Dmitrii Voronov Kirill Enikeev LADA Sport ROSNEFT Raid Lada Niva Sport 68:05:23 Leader 2 21 229 Sergei Shalygin Nikita Erzhenin Sergei Shalygin Toyota Land Cruiser 200 70:50:15 + 2:44:52 3 25 228 Nikita Yurkovsky Aleksandr Kuznetsov CS20 Racing Team Lada Niva Travel 164:49:14 + 96:43:51 DNF DNF 227 Konstantiv Ivanov Aleksandr Gorkov PODMOSKOWYE Toyota Land Cruiser 200 DNF N/A DNF DNF 215 Aleksei Shmotev Ivan Bezdenezhnykh SNAG Racing Can-Am Maverick R DNF N/A

Bikes

Cross-Country 450

Finish Overall Finish Number Rider Team Bike Time Margin 1 1 95 Aleksey Naumov Federation Free Bikers Husqvarna FE 450 36:07:23 Leader 2 2 11 Murun Purevdorj Team Mongolia KTM 450 Rally 36:20:07 + 12:44 3 5 30 Ekaterina Zhadanova Naikom Extreme Motocross KTM 450 EXC-F 48:03:36 + 11:56:13 4 11 39 Pavel Bortvin ITF Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition 67:47:05 + 31:39:42 5 12 58 Galmanakh Gantulga Team Mongolia KTM 450 Rally 86:02:19 + 49:54:56 6 13 42 Rustam Satrudinov ITF Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition 106:59:38 + 70:52:15 DNF DNF 32 Ilya Scheglov Doc_32 Husqvarna FR 450 Rally DNF N/A

G-Moto

Finish Overall Finish Number Rider Team Bike Time Margin 1 3 1 Oleg Pavlenko Pavlenko Oleg MMK KTM 500 EXC 41:01:58 Leader 2 7 71 Ivan Li Ivan Li Husqvarna FE 450 52:05:15 + 9:03:17 3 9 57 Anton Kruglov Bionica KTM 690 Enduro R 54:12;48 + 11:10:50 4 14 9 Oleg Smoljarchuk Enduro-Team Yamaha Ténéré 700 126:57:54 + 83:55:6 5 15 73 Aleksei Shvetzov Aleksei Shvetzov KTM 500 EXC-F 194:40:46 + 151:38:48

Quad

Finish Overall Finish Number Rider Team Quad Time Margin 1 4 112 Danil Loginov Lion Racing Team Can-Am Renegade XXC 1000R 44:23:12 Leader 2 6 122 Azat Shaimukhametov AR Team Can-Am Renegade XXC 1000R 49:20:48 + 4:57:36 3 8 111 Maksim Sdvizhkov AMA Lipetsk Racing Team Can-Am Renegade XXC 1000R 53:10:26 + 8:47:14 4 10 102 Zhou He Panda Racing Team Sharmax 61:31:34 + 17:08:22 5 16 159 Aleksandr Gilemov Sharmax Motors Sharmax 291:45:23 + 247:22:11 DNF DNF 123 Aleksey Sverdlov AMA Lipetsk Racing Team Can-Am Outlander Max XTP 1000R DNF N/A

Grand Tour