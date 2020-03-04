Nurburgring unveils World RX track for 2020

The legendary Nurburgring has revealed its track for the 2020 World RX of Germany that will take place on 1-2 August.

Based around the Mullenbachsleife section of the grand prix circuit, turns six to nine, it will be run in an anti-clockwise direction featuring three gravel sections.

At 1.029KM in length, the new rallycross circuit is 40% unsealed surface and 60% tarmac.

The start line begins with at the high point of the track with a short run to the right hander at turn one. A long left hand gravel turn follows before a descent towards a long hairpin via a quick chicane.

To the right of the long looped hairpin is the joker lap before an awkward merge as the normal route and the joker route clash with the racing lines, expect plenty of action at this part of the track.

Another chicane and dirt section finishes off the lap before the cars cross the start finish line or turn left into another high-speed lap.

The circuit has an elevation change of over 15 meters across the lap and gradients of up to 12%, with almost the whole track lined by grandstands to give fans an amazing viewing experience.

The Nurburgring is looking into following the footsteps of the highly successful World RX of Benelux which debuted last year.

Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of motorsports events at IMG, who attended a media launch at Nurburgring today: “We are honoured to be able to bring our special brand of racing to one of the world’s greatest motor racing venues which has so much history and has witnessed so many gripping duels between so many famous names over the years.

“In 2020, World RX will add to that rich heritage when we bring the world’s best rallycross drivers to compete in head-to-head, short, sharp racing in an ampitheatre atmosphere. I can guarantee that fans coming to the World RX of Germany in August, particularly those new to rallycross, are in for a motor sport treat.

“The track looks amazing and we are confident that the racing will be highly competitive and that World RX will become an important date on the German motor sport calendar. We are particularly looking forward to bringing Projekt E, our new rallycross electric racing series, to the Nurburgring.”

Mirco Markfort, the CEO of Nurburgring, said: “We are pleased to be bringing the FIA World Rallycross Championship to the Nurburgring. We have all seen how exciting World RX is and we can’t to stage this adrenaline-filled motorsport action on our purpose-built rallycross track.

“Our fans are motorsport enthusiasts and we know that they will be excited to see world class rallycross at Nurburgring. The track layout is deisgned as a stadium so the fans will not miss one second of all of the non-stop action.”

The Nurburgring is the third German since the FIA World Rallycross Championship started in 2014 and it is also the third grand prix venue that has featured on the schedule in the last 12 months.