Bakkerud, Adielsson and YouTube stars join the World RX eSports grid

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Monster Energy

This weekend, the first-ever eSports event will be held for the FIA World Rallycross Championship and many young talents have been announced to tackle the challenge against the professional World RX drivers.

The 2019 World RX championship runner-up Andreas Bakkerud is the latest World RX driver to be announced, the Norwegian superstar has most recently been active on the iRacing sim racing game alongside Subaru Motorsports USA.

The first YouTuber to be confirmed to enter the event is Jimmy Broadbent, ‘Jimmer’ as he is nicknamed by his fan based community, is the back-bone of making the motorsport ESports to what it is today with his popularity on YouTube with hundreds of thousands of followers while streaming.

Another YouTuber who is confirmed to enter is the man behind the channel FailRace, a very well-known YouTuber for his challenge videos on racing games and now he will be challenging other elite ESports players and World RX drivers.

The last confirmed driver to full-fill the line-up for this weekend is the Swedish rally star Mattias Adielsson, the young Sweden has been one of the front-runners in the Swedish Rally Championships as well as in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The event will be held during this weekend on the DiRT Rally 2.0 at the Catalunya track and it will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday. The Checkered Flag will keep you updated throughout the day.

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

