French Grand Prix organisers announce cancellation of 2020 race

The 2020 French Grand Prix, has been called off due to restrictions in place in France due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The French Government announced that major sporting event were banned until mid July, meaning that the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet that was due to take place on June 28 would fall into the time set out by the French President.

In the statement released by the FIA it was explained that safety came first as this becomes the tenth Grand Prix to be postponed or cancelled.

Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France, and former McLaren F1 Team boss, explained the reasons as to why the race will not go ahead.

“Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event.

“The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France – Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event at the heart of the Région Sud.”

Chase Carey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1, has conveyed his disappointment, as another Grand Prix is cancelled, “We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon.”