NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson released by Chip Ganassi Racing

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Roughly 36 hours ago, Kyle Larson was one of the NASCAR Cup Series‘ rising stars who was gearing up for a round of iRacing with his fellow racers. Roughly 36 hours later, he is out of a ride. On Tuesday, the fallout from his indefinite suspension reached its peak when Chip Ganassi Racing announced they have parted ways with him.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” read a CGR statement. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continue to evaluate the situation with all of the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Larson found himself in hot water after he was overheard saying a racial slur during Sunday’s Monza Madness iRacing event. The following day, CGR and NASCAR announced he would be indefinitely suspended and ordered to undergo sensitivity training. Although he issued an apology, many of his sponsors condemned his words and announced they had severed ties with the driver, though they intend to remain with CGR.

The California native joined CGR’s Cup team in 2014. After winning Rookie of the Year honours, he has scored six career victories at the top level, including a four-win campaign in 2017, with a best points finish of sixth in 2019. Across the first four races in 2020, he was seventh in the standings with top-ten finishes in all but one.

Chevrolet has also formally ended its partnership with Larson after previously announcing it had suspended the relationship. In addition to fielding the Camaro at the Cup level, the manufacturer has provided support for Larson’s World of Outlaws team.

“As previously stated, Chevrolet does not tolerate the inappropriate behavior exhibited by Kyle Larson,” a company spokesperson said. “As a result, Chevrolet is immediately terminating its relationship with Mr. Larson.”

A replacement in the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE has not been announced due to the pandemic. However, many speculate Ross Chastain will take over the ride. A member of the Ganassi camp and the 2019 Truck Series runner-up, Chastain has long been considered a favourite for one of CGR’s Cup rides once a spot became available.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Justin Nguyen

History major and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.

Related articles

Sponsors take action after Kyle Larson slur, suspension

Kyle Larson indefinitely suspended after racial slur during iRacing event

Pagenaud takes fuel mileage Michigan win in IndyCar iRacing Challenge

Martinsville weekend jeopardised by state stay-home order

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series formed to pass time, to feature drivers

Steve Phelps holds teleconference on NASCAR post-COVID plans

NASCAR season on hold until May at soonest

Texas committed to NASCAR weekend amidst local state of emergency

NASCAR Atlanta, Homestead races postponed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More