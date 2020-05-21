78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting re-scheduled to April 2021

The annual Goodwood Members’ Meeting that is hosted in early-spring each year at Goodwood has now received a new rescheduled date as this year’s event had to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19.

The event is always a highlight on the Goodwood Road Racing Club annual calendar but with the restrictions to reduce the virus spread, the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting which was set to be hosted orginally on 28/29 March 2020 have now a new confirmed provisional date at 10/11 April 2021.

The event sees some of motorsport’s finest cars throughout the history battling for the trophies in different classes, with cars from older Formula 1 cars, Ferrari 250 GTO from Le Mans to motorcycles, being raced by their owns or well-known race cars drivers from all around the world.

“We were very sad to postpone the 78th Members’ Meeting in March this year, but were confident that it was the right thing to do to protect our visitors, competitors and staff. The 78th Members’ Meeting will be our best yet, and we are already working to see how we can add to the spectacular racing we had planned. ” The Duke of Richmond, said.

Credit: Goodwood

“I know that our many fans of the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and the Goodwood Revival are keen to know how and when their favourite motorsport events will be taking place, and we are exploring a range of options to host events again as soon as we can.”

Next years event will be hosting the originally planned classes, with the schedule promising to be the same, including a two-part SF Edge Trophy for Edwardian leviathans and the Gerry Marshall Trophy that sees around 60 Saloon 1 cars battling.

For this edition of the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, it is planned to feature rally sprint cars from 1970s to the modern day.