Alex Bowman signs extension with Hendrick

Alex Bowman will be sticking with Hendrick Motorsports for another year. On Saturday morning, he tweeted he has signed a contract extension with the team for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021! Couldn’t be more excited to return to

@TeamHendrick next season and keep the good times rolling in the 88! Thanks for all the support, can’t wait to get to Darlington (Raceway) tomorrow,” Bowman tweeted. “I’m so appreciative to everyone @TeamHendrick for their support, especially (team owner) Mr. (Rick) Hendrick, @JeffGordonWeb [co-owner and longtime driver Jeff Gordon], (president) Marshall Carlson, (vice president of competition) Jeff Andrews, @Ives_Greg [crew chief Greg Ives] and so many others. NASCAR is a team sport and we’ve got the best at HMS.”

Bowman has been driving the team’s #88 since 2018, qualifying for the playoffs in two full seasons so far. He scored his first career win at Chicagoland Speedway in 2019, while he currently sits fourth in the standings with a win at Auto Club Speedway. He has been a member of the HMS stable since he began racing part-time for feeder team JR Motorsports in the now-Xfinity Series in 2014.

The Arizona native has enjoyed what many fans describe as a “rags to riches” story. After abruptly losing his full-time Xfinity ride shortly before the 2013 season finale, he spent 2014 and 2015 with small Cup teams and struggled to find his footing. In spite of this, he eventually latched on with the HMS/JRM camp, serving as a test driver and substitute for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2016 when the fan favourite was forced to miss the rest of the year with a concussion. After Earnhardt’s retirement in 2017, Bowman took over the #88 full time.

“And he’s just getting started,” the Hendrick Motorsports Twitter account posted. “Proud to have you on our team!”