Piastri Delighted After Claiming Maiden Win in Hungary

Oscar Piastri was delighted to secure his first Formula 1 victory, leading a McLaren F1 Team 1-2 at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri was impressive throughout the 70-lap race, taking the lead from his teammate, Lando Norris, on the first lap of the race. The Australian then controlled the race from that point onwards, before some drama at the end that saw team orders come into place between himself and Norris.

McLaren had pitted Norris earlier than Piastri on the second round of pitstops meaning the Brit was ahead of him after the undercut. Norris’ race engineer, Will Joseph made it very clear that they needed to swap positions and after some back-and-forth between the pair, Norris finally followed the team orders to let Piastri through for his first win.

“This is really the day I dreamed of as a kid, standing on the top step of an F1 podium.

“Obviously a bit complicated at the end but I put myself in the right position at the start, and thank you to the team for an amazing effort, and amazing car.

“It’s a hell of a lot of fun racing for McLaren, so I can’t thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to be in F1, and to be able to win together 18 months in is an incredible feeling.”

Photo: McLaren Media Centre

When asked about the teams orders, Piastri praised the team for getting it done despite his lack of pace in the final stint.

Piastri continued: “The longer you leave it, the more you get a bit nervous.

“But no, it was well-executed by the team and I think it was the right thing; I put myself in the right position at the start and with the different strategy we had – yes, my pace probably wasn’t as quick as I would have liked in my last stint, but I was still in the right position to make it happen, so well-executed from the team.

“I’m incredibly happy for the whole team – and nice to get my first one on the board.”

Looking ahead to the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, Piastri is hoping McLaren can once again be competitive as they move to second in the Constructors Championship and close in on leaders, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Piastri added: “[The car is] a beast at the moment – it’s fast in every condition, I think today, we had it under control completely and an amazing feeling to just be able to manage the race like that with both cars and secure a one-two.

“I think we’ve proven this year that we can be quick in any circuit, any condition – we’re always there at the front. Spa’s not been the happiest of hunting grounds for us recently but I’m confident we’ll be strong.

“We’ve got a car that’s become a real all-rounder, so I’m super-confident and I think the rest of the team should be as well.”

