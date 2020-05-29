British and Australian MotoGP rounds Cancelled

Due to the ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic, the British and Australian Grand Prixs have been cancelled.

Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle stated “We are extremely disappointed about the cancellation of the British MotoGP event, not least as the cancelled race in 2018 is still such a recent memory, but we support the decision that has had to be taken at this exceptional time.”

Pringle also made an incredible gesture toward those who have been at the forefront of the battle as he confirmed a competition for key workers. “I can also confirm that next year, we intend to give away thousands of tickets for the 2021 event to NHS and other key workers who have literally been putting their lives on the line for us all, during these challenging times. No one can be in any doubt of the huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.” A wonderful gesture for all those who have been working tirelessly during this period.

The Silverstone circuit has hosted the BritishGP for the last decade and was set to deliver another spectacular weekend of action from 28-30 August. Unfortunately due to safety reasons and restrictions, this will be the first time in 70-years there will be no on-track action in Britain. The cancellation of the BritishGP also brings with it the cancellation of the British Talent Cup which was set to take place the same weekend.

The iconic Phillip Island track will remain quiet for the first time in 23 years. The cancellation of the Australian GP which was set to take place from 23-25 October is especially bittersweet after the announcement of home hero Jack Miller’s recent signing for the factory Ducati team.

Paul Little AO, Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman expressed his mixed feelings on the matter “We’re very disappointed that MotoGP fans throughout Victoria, Australia and internationally won’t get the chance to make the pilgrimage to see the world’s best riders compete on one of the best circuits anywhere in the world, but the right decision has been made.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said “We’re saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar.” However, he went on to thank fans for the their “patience and understand” during such an uncertain and frightening time.