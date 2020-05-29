BRX 5 Nations Trophy Announces revised 2020 Calendar

The British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy has announced their revised calendar for the 2020 season as the ongoing pandemic restrictions start to ease.

The season-opener will be held at the birthplace of rallycross at Lydden Hill at the originally planned date on the bank holiday weekend on 30/31 August.

Knockhill Circuit in Scotland will host round two, on the original date at 26/27 September, but for the rest of the events, there are new dates added. Normally the Welsh round would only feature one day but the round three at Pembrey will have two-days of actions on 17/18 October.

The fourth and final round of the 2020 season will be at Mondello Park in Ireland on 14/15 November, on same weekend they will share the track together with the Irish Rallycross Championship.

Credit: Cobra Sport

“We seem to be on a Covid-19 rollercoaster which is hopefully beginning to stabilise. It has been a very difficult time and situation for many people for a wide variety of issues. What became apparent over the last week or so since lockdown relaxation began in England is that there are a lot of racers out there who want something to look forward to.” Pat Doran, Managing Director, said.

“Obviously, we can’t predict what will happen, but we hope that in the twelve weeks leading up to the first event at the end of August we will see further relaxation of the restrictions and that we can safely hold events with fans in attendance. We are working closely with Motorsport UK to ensure that happens, while of course adhering to HM Government’s directive. What this means is that fans and racers have a goal and that, all being well, we are back on track for a great championship.

“Our only regret is that we are unable to include a Valkenswaard round this season. This is partly being realistic about the international difficulties of regulations, but also from a cost point of view for competitors, many of whom have suffered income losses like so many across the world. We can only apologise for the disappointment and promise our fans and teams across the Channel an amazing round in 2021. What we hope to achieve for 2020 is help the nations recover with a bit of rallycross action and excitement. We can’t cure the virus, but we can bring a bit of rallycross action back into people’s lives.”

The championship will closly follow the world’s situation and make changes if there will be any further restrictions applied from the UK’s motorsport governing body Motorsport UK and the countries’ government.

BRX 5 Nations Trophy 2020 calendar

Round 1 Lydden Hill, England 30/31 August Round 2 Knockhill Circuit, Scotland 26/27 September Round 3 Pembrey Circuit, Wales 17/18 October Round 4 Mondello Park, Ireland 14/15 November