Button casts doubt over Alonso’s return to Formula 1

Jenson Button has expressed his doubts about a possible return of Fernando Alonso to Formula 1 in 2021.

After Daniel Riccardo was announced at McLaren F1 Team, there is now a seat available at Renault Sport F1 Team. Since then rumours have suggested that Alonso would return to Formula 1 to take up the seat.

If Alonso did rejoin the grid, it would mark his third stint at the team and would also be the first time he as raced in Formula 1 since the 2018. Additionally, it would see Alonso reunite with the team which he won his two world championships with.

However, Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1 World Champion expressed he doubt on Sky Sports about his former teammate and the possibility that he would join Renault, due to their position in Formula 1.

“I think if Renault were close to the front and he could see that in 2021 or 2022, there are chances of podiums and wins, I think he would jump at the chance if he had the option“

Button talked about Renault and how they are still in the process of building a car to get to the front of the grid.

“But I think it’s going to be a longer process than that if they do get to the front. It’s probably going to be four-plus years. He doesn’t have that time, and he’s not willing to put in that time I don’t think.

“I’m just not sure this is the right opportunity for him. I think if he was able to get into one of the top three teams, of course, he would jump at the chance because he can show his speed.

He hasn’t lost it at 38 years old. But building a team again for three or four years? I don’t think that’s what Fernando is looking for.“

Alonso left Formula 1, in search of the triple crown; he has won the FIA World Endurance Championship title with Toyota and during that time won 24 Hours of Le Mans twice. Leaving only the Indianapolis 500 for him to win to complete the triple crown.