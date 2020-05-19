Formula 1

Diversity “worse than ever before” in F1 says Lewis Hamilton

by Senna Hamilton
Diversity has become such a hot topic when regarding sport. Six time world champion Hamilton believes the lack of diversity in Motorsport is “worse than ever before”.

Hamilton has spoken regularly about the issue and his concerns and revealed last year that he wants to help less-privileged children get into motorsport when his career is over.

Many families struggle with the financial side of Motorsport as a lot more goes out then what comes in.

Despite his family not being wealthy, Lewis Hamilton was able to begin a career in motorsport largely thanks to the efforts made years ago by his father Anthony, before he was eventually signed up by Mclaren.

Speaking in an interview with Italy’s Style Magazine, Hamilton said that his positive mindset and perseverance was key to breaking through into F1.

“I’ve never had a quitting mindset and that’s part of the reason I’m where I am today but there have been many difficult moments,” Hamilton said.

“I remember coming home from school, super excited to go karting, and my dad having to tell me that we didn’t have enough money to go that week. The other kids at the track didn’t have those worries.”

He added, “the truth s that it was incredibly hard for me to break into the industry.”

“I wish I could say it was better today but if anything, I think the situation is worse than ever before.”

“Motorsport is so expensive that working class and lower income brackets are excluded from the outset.”

When Hamilton was asked what he felt was needed to bring more diversity, he replied “There is a saying we use in the UK: ‘You can’t be it if you can’t see it’.”

“Kids need to see succesful people who look like them to know that their dreams are achievable.”

He continued: “Sadly, in Formula 1 today, there is an overall lack of diversity: not only among drivers, but also engineers and mechanics.”

“If we don’t make the effort to create pathways to give those from different backgrounds a chance, we will all be to blame.”

