Dutch Grand Prix Will Not Take Place in 2020

The 2020 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix will not take place during the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The organisers of the Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit confirmed the Formula 1 return will be postponed until next season due to rules put in place by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the year, the home Grand Prix of Max Verstappen was postponed as the coronavirus tightened its grip; the Red Bull Racing driver’s home race was due to return for the first time since 1985.

The event organisers explained in a statement, that they were looking forward to hosting the race as the track was newly-reconfigured ready for the season ahead.

“We were completely ready for this first race and we still are

“We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.

“We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.”

Ticket holders for the race weekend will be able to use them for the following season, however, refunds for the ticket holders will also be available.