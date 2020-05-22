Interview: Renault Backed Caio Collet Aiming to take 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup Crown

Brazil has been light on Formula 1 drivers in recent years, with Felipe Massa the last full-time driver in the sport, although he retired back in 2017. It is a shame that Brazil is not currently represented on the grid, especially when you look back at the history that the country has with Formula 1, with World Champions such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna all having lit up the race track.

There is a young Brazilian coming through the ranks who might just fill that void, and he already has the backing of a Formula 1 team, who have already intrusted him with a demo ride in one of their cars in Brazil last year.

The Checkered Flag is talking about the young, up-and-coming Brazilian, Caio Collet, who is a Renault Sport Academy starlet and a frontrunner in the Formula Renault Eurocup championship. The 2019 rookie champion is aiming higher in 2020, with race wins and championships his goals with French outfit R-ace GP.

“My ambitions are to fight for the championship,” Collet said to The Checkered Flag. “We are in a great position regarding the team and myself and I have full confidence that we can fight.

“The main thing was our relationship; we have a great environment in the team, and I think that’s really important and to start the season already knowing the team and how they work is an advantage. And obviously they are very good on what they do.”

Collet is being partnered in 2020 by two other drivers who he fought against in 2019 in Indian racer Kush Maini and Czech driver Petr Ptácek. He feels coming up against those two at R-ace GP will see a nice battle between team-mates.

“They are good team-mates,” said Collet. “[They are] both doing a second year in the championship so is going to be a nice fight.”

Caio Collet is aiming for the title in his sophomore Eurocup season – Credit: Dutch Photo Agency

“I’m Looking Forward for the Start of the Season”

Just prior to the coronavirus pandemic that has put a hold on all motorsport globally, Collet participated in the pre-season test in Valencia, and despite it being several months ago, he does not feel any momentum will be lost when it comes to getting back in the car again.

“It went pretty well, we could follow the plan and did what we wanted to do,” said the Brazilian. “The team and I are in a good phase so I’m looking forward for the start of the season.

“When we go back racing we will work hard to make sure everything is how we left [it].”

Speaking of the coronavirus and the enforced break that is has caused, Collet said that he is missing ‘the adrenaline’ of racing, and he cannot wait to get back behind the wheel.

Collet has been a member of the Renault Sport Academy since the beginning of the 2019 season, and he heads into his second Eurocup campaign with R-ace GP knowing he has a big opportunity to further his career with the backing of a factory Formula 1 team.

“Since I started, F1 was the main goal,” said Collet. “It’s a great opportunity in my career, they [Renault] give us some precious moments that I think money can’t buy and they always try to help us develop ourselves to achieve the best results as possible in the track.

“I don’t take it as a pressure but as a motivation, obviously there’s a pressure on achieving results but representing Renault is a big opportunity in my career.”