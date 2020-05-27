Pierre Gasly has the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his Career Bucket List

During a live Q&A with Scuderia AlphaTauri in April, Pierre Gasly expressed his desire to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at some point in his career.

The young Frenchman is of course committed to his Formula 1 career with his third season on hold due to COVID-19, but he explained in the Q&A why the legendary endurance race is on his career bucket list.

“Obviously I would love to do that, especially as I lived in Le Mans from when I was 13 until I was 18. I got to see the race as a spectator and then inside the paddock and it is clearly something that excites me. I would love to participate one day,” Gasly said.

It is very common for F1 drivers past and present to race at Le Mans, with the likes of Jean-Eric Vergne, Pastor Maldonado, Michael Schumacher, and many more having run at least once at Circuit de la Sarthe. Some of these drivers have even won the event, like Fernando Alonso in 2019 and Nico Hülkenberg in 2015.

Unfortunately, the race was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new 19-20 September date may conflict with his F1 commitments, but Gasly is only 24 years old and has plenty of time to give the iconic endurance race a shot before calling it a career.