Kevin Magnussen: “Neither McLaren nor Renault have Burnt Bridges”

Kevin Magnussen says bridges have not been burnt with either the McLaren F1 Team nor the Renault F1 Team and he would consider a return to either team in the future.

The current Haas F1 Team racer began his career in Formula 1 back in 2014 and scored a memorable podium finish in the Australian Grand Prix on debut, but despite making a total of one hundred and two race starts, this remains as his only trip to the podium.

He was dropped after just a single season with McLaren in favour of a returning Fernando Alonso, and in 2016 made a race return with Renault, although it was a difficult campaign that yielded only seven points.

He subsequently joined Haas for 2017 and will be competing in his fourth campaign with them in 2020, although his future beyond this season remains uncertain, as does the presence of the team on the grid.

“I was put on the bench at McLaren and it was really tough, but it’s the team that gave me the chance in Formula 1, and I’m still very grateful for that,” Magnussen told Denmark’s BT.

“Renault was the one that gave me another chance when I was actually smoked out of Formula 1, so I can’t thank them enough. The history with those two teams doesn’t scare me, I am completely open to all possibilities.

“Although I had some tough times with Renault and McLaren, I have great respect for both teams. For my part, neither McLaren nor Renault have burnt bridges, nor do I believe they think so. In any case the leadership has changed in both teams.”

Frédéric Vasseur was his Team Principal during his time at Renault, but despite issues with him, the respect has remained between the two and they have been able to put behind them any controversial or difficult moment they had together.

“Fred Vasseur, who was the boss when I drove at Renault and part of the whole slightly tense environment, is today, for example, the boss at Alfa Romeo,” said Magnussen.

“Fred and I had our disputes then, but today it is high fives every time we meet. Fortunately, all the good stuff overshadows the controversy that was there too.”