World RX announces more eSports races

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Codemasters

Following by the success of their two-first rounds of the FIA World Rallycross Championship‘s own eSports tournament World RX Esports, four more rounds have been added to the series.

The eSports series will be hosted in the Codemasters’ DiRT Rally 2.0 game and will be played on the Steam platform, each event will have a two and an half hour livestream on social media as well as on Motorsport.TV

World RX has released a calendar for the upcoming four races; first one will be raced on Sunday 31 May at Abu Dhabi. The two following ones will be at Hell on 21 June and Höljes on 28 June before heading to Cape Town for the last eSports event on 19 July.

The eSports events will feature entrants from World RX and other motorsport disciplines, they will also be joined by special guests such as eSports gamers. 22 racers will be joining each event, where ten will make it through to the Semi-Finals and from there five to the final.

Credit: World RX / IMG

“We’re so pleased by the success we’ve had in bringing rallycross excitement to our fans during this time, and are excited to extend the action even further. We’d like to thank our partners, drivers and fans for supporting this new format, and look forward to delivering more options in the future,” Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG.

“The two previous World RX events have shown there is a real desire and appetite for drivers and fans to compete and watch world-class virtual RX content. It’s great to see the best drivers compete on DiRT Rally 2.0 with the same passion and commitment they show during a race weekend,” said Ross Gowing, DiRT Rally Game Director at Codemasters.

“Motorsport Games is pleased to extend our partnership with the FIA World Rallycross Championship and Codemasters to deliver World RX Esports,” said Motorsport Games CEO, Dmitry Kozko. “The quality of the racing in the previous events, combined with the world-class production have created a real spectacle, showcasing why Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for rights holders.”

Credit: World RX / IMG

There are some confirmed drivers to be taking on the four remaining rounds of the series such as; Oliver Bennett, Timo Scheider, Kevin Hansen, Timmy Hansen and Rokas Baciuska from World RX.

They will be joined by former Formula 1 driver Mika Salo, Australia Supercars driver Shane Van Gisbergen, freestyler Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams and YouTuber ‘Failrace

World EX eSports permanent entries:

1.Timmy HansenSwedenPeugeot 208 WRX
4.Mika SaloFinlandFord Fiesta
9.Kevin HansenSwedenPeugeot 208 WRX
21.‘FailRace’United KingdomAudi S1 Quattro
22.Blake ‘Bilko’ WilliamsAustraliaAudi S1 Quattro
42.Oliver BennettUnited KingdomMini Cooper SX1
44.Timo ScheiderGermanySeat Ibiza RX
97.Shane Van GisbergenNew ZealandPeugeot 208 WRX
114.Rokas BaciuskaLithuaniaRenault Mégane R.S RX
31 MayWorld RX Esports Abu DhabiYas Marina Circuit
21 JuneWorld RX Esports NorwayHell
28 JuneWorld RX ESports SwedenHöljes
19 JulyWorld RX Esports South AfricaCape Town
Calendar

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

