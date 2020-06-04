AlphaTauri’s Tost – “It’s fantastic to go racing again”

Franz Tost has said that it is ‘fantastic’ as Formula 1 prepares to start race again. The team formerly known as Scuderia Toro Rosso will make their rebranded debut as Scuderia AlphaTauri with Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat.

Formula 1 has confirmed the first eight races of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, as the season had been on a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AlphaTauri Team Principal Tost talked about the season ahead and getting to race at the Red Bull Ring. He expressed how the upcoming Grand Prix will be important for the team as it will be their first time racing as a team.

“It’s fantastic to go racing again, as it will be the first race for our new Scuderia AlphaTauri colours. We all are more than excited that it takes place at the Red Bull Ring in this wonderful part of Austria.

Tost, went on to thank different members of Red Bull such as owner Dietrich Mateschitz, for his part in helping to get the season underway, as they have been key in getting the Austrian Grand Prix to go ahead.

“A big THANK YOU to Dietrich Mateschitz and Red Bull for hosting Formula 1 in Spielberg, to enable Formula 1 to start the season, and to get back to work. It took a lot of time and effort to receive the approval from the Government. This is also the result of the negotiations Dr. Marko started with the authorities’ several weeks ago.

Both races at the Red Bull Ring will be behind closed doors, Tost touched on how it will be a weird feeling, but made it clear the importance of Formula 1 returning.

“Of course the atmosphere will be strange and it is a shame that no spectators can attend, but this is an important first step on getting Formula 1 back to normal as soon as possible.

He also talked about the workforce of the team, and explained that precautions have been put in place at the factories to follow safety rules.

“The standards imposed are very rigorous and we have already employed them ourselves in our facilities in Faenza and Bicester, which led to essential staff being able to return to work on 1st June to prepare for the season. It is vital from a business point of view and also as a sign that life is getting back to normal.”