Drivers Will Need ‘Mental Strength’ and ‘Batteries Full’ for ‘Flat Out’ Season – Bottas

Valtteri Bottas feels the ‘special circumstances’ caused by the coronavirus pandemic will have given drivers to the time to build their physical and mental strength, something he feels they will need in abundance to deal with the ‘flat out’ season ahead of them.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver admits it is rare for him to spend so long in one place without travelling, with the coronavirus having put on hold his usual busy schedule in Formula 1 on hold.

The first race was set to take place in Australia in March, but the opening ten races of the year have either been cancelled or postponed. The season is now set to get underway next month with two races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, and Bottas says that he, as well as the other nineteen drivers, will have been working hard on fitness to prepare for the congested season ahead.

“It’s very special circumstances in the world right now, for many at least – including us in F1,” said Bottas in a video interview with Mercedes-Benz. “For us it is a rare opportunity to have this extra period to build your base condition, to really raise your physical fitness, and to work on your mental strength.

“I’m really trying to make the most out of this and be as strong as ever. I’m sure every driver is trying to do the same.

“But I can’t remember a time I’ve been in one place for so long without travelling somewhere, so it’s unique, and I know when things get back to normal it will be completely flat out, so you will need that mental strength and need to have those batteries full.”