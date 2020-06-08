Formula 1

Weber: Schumacher’s return to F1 a failure

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Michael Schumacher‘s return to Formula 1 was “a failure”, according to his former manager Willi Weber.

The German spent his three year stint following his return to the sport with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, finishing ninth, eighth and thirteenth in the respective championship standings.

Car designer John Barnard, who had previously worked with the German during his time at Scuderia Ferrari, explained that Schumacher wished for a car with a light rear end, to encourage oversteer, something which he was unable to get at Mercedes. Weber believes this is the reason he did not succeed in his time with the team.

“I see it 100 percent the same way,” said Weber, speaking to the Kolner Express newspaper. “Michael had this special car setup for his style and didn’t get it from the Mercedes.

“The newer cars had developed in a different direction, and Michael couldn’t influence the technology as much as he could at Benetton and Ferrari.”

He added: “That is true, but after Ross [Brawn] could not improve the car much after 2009 and Rosberg was suddenly the faster one, Michael couldn’t compensate for that. It was a different technology and driver generation, even though Michael was as fit as ever.

“Michael failed at Mercedes. If only he had listened to me.

“He tried everything and together with [Nico] Rosberg they made the car faster so that Mercedes could be world champion so many times. But it [returning] was still unnecessary,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

Related articles

Italy, Hungary, Belgium Receive One-Year Contract Extensions

Ricciardo: “Never Say Never” On a Red Bull Return

Claire Williams Likens George Russell to Lewis Hamilton: “George has the Whole...

Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen ‘Surprisingly’ Similar says Romain Grosjean

Albon ‘Sitting on One of the Most Difficult Seats in Formula 1’...

Szafnauer Questions Whether New Aero Regulations Are Needed if 2020 Racing is...

Magnussen Looking to Remain with Haas Beyond 2020 Campaign

Codemasters Release New Footage of Legendary Cars Available in F1 2020 Deluxe...

Haas’ Grosjean learnt to deal with painful online criticism

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More