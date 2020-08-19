Helio Castroneves newest addition to SRX roster

Tony Stewart‘s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) driver roster continues to take shape with the addition of Hélio Castroneves. On Wednesday, the series announced the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner as the fifth confirmed driver.

“I look forward to competing with legendary drivers at historic short tracks and bringing the fans an awesome racing product,” said Castroneves. “Evenly matched cars, elite driving talent and a primetime window on CBS – this will be fun.”

Castroneves, who currently races in IMSA‘s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Team Penske, is a longtime veteran of the NTT IndyCar Series. He has 24 series victories including the three Indy 500 wins between 2001 and 2017; in the three years since, he scaled back his Indy schedule to just the 500 and the Indy Grand Prix in 2018 and 2019. He will start Sunday’s 500 in twenty-eighth, but he showed speed during the previous weekend’s final practice as he finished second behind pole winner Marco Andretti.

The Brazilian is the fourth driver with IndyCar experience to join Stewart’s series. Stewart and Castroneves raced against each other in the 2001 Indy 500, where the latter won his maiden IndyCar race while Stewart was attempting the Double Duty with the 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Coca-Cola 600. Fellow Brazilian Tony Kanaan and 2003 Champ Car titlist Paul Tracy joined the series in late July. NASCAR’s Bobby Labonte has also signed up.

SRX is a short-track, spec racing series formed by Stewart and Ray Evernham. The series will kick off in summer 2021.