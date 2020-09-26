Yuki Tsunoda on pole by the smallest of margins

Yuki Tsunoda will start Saturdays FIA Formula 2 Feature race on pole position after beating Carlin team-mate Jehan Daruvala by 0.006s.

Jehan Daruvala had spent most of the qualifying session on top but Tsunoda left it late to snatch the pole away leaving a one-two for team Carlin.

Championship leader Mick Schumacher will start in third place, a win will see him get ever closer to winning that trophy. His nearest championship competitor Callum Illot will start just behind him in fourth.

Luca Ghiotto, who was fastest in the morning free practice over the two Carlin drivers, has been on fine form recently and will start in fifth place.

Christian Lungaard, who will still be on a high from his Sprint Race win at Mugello, positioned himself to start sixth.

Jack Aitken will be glad to be starting eighth after a weak morning practice. The British driver was only able to get sixteenth but turned it round ready for qualifying to get into the top ten.

Guanyu Zhou was also another driver who didn’t quite perform. After finishing practice in fourteenth, Zhou was able to put his car up into ninth.

Finishing off the top ten is Robert Shwartzman in seventh and Nikita Mazepin in tenth.

A surprise omission from the top ten was Dan Ticktum. The young driver had been very strong in recent races but could only get his car into seventeenth.

In his first Formula 2 weekend, Jake Hughes was only to achieve fifteenth. The Brit was recently promoted to the feeder series from Formula 3, replacing Giuliano Alesi at BWT HWA Racelab.

Qualifying results