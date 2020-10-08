Lance Stroll: “The Nürburgring is one of my favourite circuits”

BWT Racing Point Formula One Team drivers Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll are excited that the Nürburgring is once again on the Formula 1 calendar, last playing host to the German Grand Prix in 2013 (referred to this year as the Eifel Grand Prix).

Asked if he was pleased about the circuit’s return, Stroll said: “Definitely! The Nürburgring is one of my favourite circuits and it’s great to see it back on the Formula 1 calendar. F1 and the FIA deserve a lot of credit for working so hard to make sure we get a full season of racing under difficult circumstances and the addition of historic circuits to mix it up is a real positive.”

Racing the track will not be a new experience for the Canadian, winning two out of three races there in 2016 when he won the FIA European Formula 3 Championship title.

“It’s such a high-speed circuit, but it has a great flow to it that makes a lap there a real thrill. I’ve had some success there in the past, I won two out of three races during my title-winning 2016 European Formula 3 Championship campaign and it set up a great run to the end of the season. I have nothing but good memories of it.”

Speaking about whether inclement weather would give him an advantage, he said: “We’ll see! The Nürburgring at that time of year can throw up any kind of conditions. I come from Canada, so rain, snow and sunshine will all suit me! We’ve got thick skin and I’ll be wearing a t-shirt on the track walk…”

“You need to find the right balance” – Sergio Pérez

Pérez spoke of his memories of racing at the track in the past, although this year will herald a much different experience with the race being held in October. It has been seven years since the Mexican raced at the track, but he is excited for the challenge ahead of him.

He said: “Yeah I did [race at the circuit in 2013], and I also raced there in Formula BMW back in 2005 and 2006, so I know the circuit quite well. I’ve not raced there in October though, so it could be a very different experience this time around!”

He added that although it has been a while since he has raced there, it still feels very familiar to him, different to the next race in Portugal.

“I know it well enough, so I think I’m fully familiar with it. It’s a bit different to racing at the Algarve next time out, because I only raced there once in GP2 and I expect learning the circuit to be much more of a factor there than in Germany.”

He went on: “It’s great to have the challenge of adapting to new circuits, it’s definitely going to be fun here. You need to find the right balance on corner stability across a variety of turns at different speeds. Overtaking is possible, but certainly not easy. Also, I’m happy we’re racing a full season, so credit to Formula 1 and the FIA for making it happen. It’s great that we can have a full calendar this year.”