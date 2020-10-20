No Luck for GRX Taneco in Catalunya

GRX Taneco drivers Niclas Grönholm and Timur Timerzyanov both struggled in the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Spain.

Finn Grönholm made it to the final on Saturday, but both missed out a day later after a pair of poor strategies and finished the semi-final in fourth and fifth respectively.

“We had good starts and I must say that is a big step forward from where we were at the beginning of the season, but out on the track we still struggled with the grip. I think we were also very good on the tire strategy, but just couldn’t take the advantage of it, Grönholm said on his weekend’s performance.

“Now it will be a long break, before we go to Belgium, and I really hope we can find a solution and be more competitive in the next race.”

Credit: GRX Taneco

“It was a tough race today and the track evolution didn’t make my day any easier. At some moments we were able to deliver, but overall we are not where we want to be and we need to work on finding the overall pace.” Timerzyanov added.

After the four double-headers so far in 2020, Grönholm has now been passed by Timmy Hansen in the Drivers’ Championship standings and is currently sitting fourth while team-mate Timerzyanov is down in tenth.

The team is currently in third in the Teams’ Championship with a large gap ahead to second place Team Hansen.

“It’s not a simple sport and I guess that’s what makes it so attractive, added Jussi Pinomäki, GRX Taneco Team Principal.

“Everyone has their ups and downs, and at the moment we are quite down. But it means that there is only one way to go from here – and that is up. Everyone in the team is working really hard to bring us back at the top and now we have one month to do it.”

