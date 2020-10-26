NASCAR Cup Series

Rain Delay 2: Texas Boogaloo results in second Cup race postponement to Tuesday

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

If you have been singing in the rain, you might need to extend your playlist some more.

Once again, the NASCAR Cup SeriesAutotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will have to wait another day to crown a winner. After being postponed from Sunday to Monday, efforts to get the race in resulted in a grand total of zero laps turned by the field before it was pushed again to Tuesday.

The race completed 53 of 334 laps on Sunday as the field battled with mist and moisture before the red flag. Since then, the event has been stuck at a halt. Attempts to resume the race on Monday at 10 AM Eastern backfired as jet dryers fought to dry the track but were beaten back by returning rain. Eventually, at 3 PM, NASCAR made the call to move the 500 for the second time.

Cup Series races on Tuesday are generally rare. The 2007 3M Performance 400 at Michigan suffered a similar fate as rain pushed it from its original Sunday slot to Tuesday morning, while the 2011 AdvoCare 500 at Atlanta—also a 1.5-mile quad oval like Texas—went from Sunday to Tuesday as Tropical Storm Lee plagued the event. The 2012 Daytona 500 also finished on Tuesday morning after due to Juan Pablo Montoya’s jet dryer wreck that resulted in a lengthy red flag.

Still, skepticism about racing on Tuesday persists as weather forecasts in the Fort Worth area suggest rain through Wednesday, with Thursday as the first with a relatively low chance of precipitation. Such a delay has also raised doubts about the schedule with the upcoming weekend at Martinsville, but the ball continues to be in Mother Nature’s court.

The restart is scheduled for noon Eastern time. Clint Bowyer is the race leader.

Share
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

No Limits' rain has no limits as Texas Cup race postponed to Monday

By
1 Mins read
“Everything is bigger in Texas,” they say. That includes rain storms that have forced the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway to Monday.
NASCAR Cup Series

B.J. McLeod, Matt Tifft acquire share of charter from Go Fas Racing

By
2 Mins read
Drivers B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft have confirmed that they have acquired Go Fas Racing owner Archie St. Hilaire’s share of the charter held by Circle Sport.
NASCAR Cup Series

Go Fas Racing slowing down to part-time Cup schedule in 2021

By
2 Mins read
Go Fas Racing will slow down to a part-time effort in 2021. Specifics of the team’s future were not immediately disclosed, but the charter has reportedly been sold to Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod.