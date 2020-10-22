Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to Leave Haas F1 Team at end of 2020 Season

Haas F1 Team have confirmed that both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will leave the American outfit at the end of the 2020 season.

Grosjean has been with the team since they started in Formula 1 back in the 2016 season after switching across from the Lotus F1 Team, and he has helped them grow being one of the newer teams in Formula 1.

It has not been confirmed whether he has got a seat at another team or will be retiring from the sport altogether but all tigers seem to point at Grosjean not being involved with Formula 1 next year. He has been linked to a seat at Peugeot when they make their return to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2022.

“The last chapter is closed and the book is finished,” Grosjean’s statement read.

“I’ve been with Haas F1 Team since day one. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I’ve learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man. I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themselves. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the fourth at the Austrian GP 2018.

“I wish the team all the best for the future. Romain.

Magnussen joined the team in 2017 in place of Esteban Gutierrez and had been one of the promising up-and coming drivers.

In a statement from Magnussen: “Hi everyone, The 2020 Formula 1 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team.

“I’ve have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver.

“I would like to thank Gene, Guenther and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years. I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course.

“There are still six races to do this season, an I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high. Thank you all for your support.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner applauded the driver duo for all their efforts over what has been a challenging couple of years for the new team.

They have often been languishing towards the back of the pack and so far in 2020, they have scored only three points between them, two for Grosjean and one of Magnussen. Two years ago, the two drivers pushed the team to fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, but now there will be two new drivers at Haas for 2021.

“I want to extend my thanks to both Romain (Grosjean) and Kevin (Magnussen) for their hard work and commitment to Haas F1 Team over the past few seasons.

“Romain was a fundamental part of our establishment as we sought to get a driver onboard with both speed and experience. His results in early 2016 were a just reward, not only for his own talent, but also for the sheer amount of effort the team had put in to be on the grid that season. When Kevin joined a season later, we saw an immediate return with both cars scoring points, and of course, our first double points finish in Monaco that year.

“We have a lot of good memories together – in particular our 2018 season when we finished fifth in the standings in only our third season. Romain and Kevin played a significant part in that success. Of course, there is still plenty of racing left in the 2020 season. It’s been a challenging year, no doubt about that, but both drivers have given their all behind the wheel of the VF-20. We value their inputs and experience to keep pushing the team forward through to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.”