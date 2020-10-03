Will Power Achieves 61st Career Pole for Harvest GP Race 2

Will Power put his Team Penske Chevrolet on the pole for the second race of the IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader, his fourth pole position of the 2020 season.

Power was a part of the second qualifying group, who were unable to set their best lap times during race one qualifying due to a red flag brought out by Takuma Sato. Today, Power showed the true pace of the group by putting together a lap time of 1:08.976, the only time to dip below the 1:09.000 mark.

After finishing second yesterday, Alexander Rossi will start on the second row in third, in a newly-wrapped AutoNation No. 27 car. The winner of the 100th Indianapolis 500 set a lap time of 1:09.231.

Pato O’Ward and the Arrow McLaren SP had a race to forget yesterday, as the young Mexican driver finished in a poor twenty-second place. Today however, O’Ward will start fifth after being third fastest in group two with a 1:09.247 lap time.

Jack Harvey, ever the model of consistency at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, put his Meyer Shank Racing Honda in the top ten yet again, finishing fourth in the group. He will roll off seventh

After his win yesterday, Josef Newgarden won’t be too happy starting ninth, only fifth fastest in group two. Luckily for Newgarden, title rival Scott Dixon finds himself even further down the grid, as he was eighth fastest in the group, and will start fifteenth.

In group one, Colton Herta would trade the second row yesterday for the front row today alongside Power. His 1:09.101 lap time was enough to grab him the top spot in the group.

After being fastest in practice, Alex Palou found himself down the order in both qualifying and the race yesterday. Today, Palou was fastest for most of the session until Herta swooped in and stole the top spot. The Spanish rookie will be happy to be starting on the second row however, as fourth place is much better than seventeenth.

Ryan Hunter-Reay would also improve on his qualifying spot from yesterday, jumping from thirteenth to sixth with a 1:09.175 lap good enough for third fastest in the group. Hunter-Reay will be hoping to avoid another incident like the one he was in yesterday with Santino Ferrucci to maximize this starting spot.

Felix Rosenqvist, who just missed out on a podium in race one, will roll off eighth for Chip Ganassi Racing toady. The Swede set a 1:09.298 lap time, good enough for fourth fastest in group one.

Graham Rahal would round out the top ten, jumping up one spot from eleventh in qualifying yesterday.

After having one race to get reacclimated to the series, James Hinchcliffe improved upon his eighteenth place starting spot yesterday, starting in lucky position thirteen for Andretti Autosport.

Helio Castroneves would again find himself on the tenth row, this time starting twentieth as he continues to adjust to the aeroscreen’s effects on a road course. Sebastien Bourdais will start just behind Castroneves in twenty-first, the same positions they finished in yesterday.

Race two of the Harvest IndyCar GP starts at 14:30 EST/ 19:30 GMT, and will be ten laps shorter than the eighty-five lap event yesterday.

IndyCar Harvest GP Race 2 Top Ten

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM BEST TIME 1 12 Will Power AUS Team Penske 01:08.976 2 88 Colton Herta USA Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 01:09.101 3 27 Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Autosport 01:09.231 4 55 Alex Palou (R) ESP Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh 01:09.158 5 5 Pato O’Ward MEX Arrow McLaren SP 01:09.247 6 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport 01:09.175 7 60 Jack Harvey ENG Meyer Shank Racing 01:09.421 8 10 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing 01:09.298 9 1 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske 01:09.455 10 15 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 01:09.325 (R) – Rookie, Group Two make up positions 1,3,5,7, and 9. Group One make up positions 2,4,6,8, and 10.

