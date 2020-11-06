Format shake up for Formula 2 and 3 for 2021 season

In a new initiative to cut down on costs, the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 Championships have announced that 2021 will see a new format to race weekends.

The new schedule will see both series’ compete in three races per weekend rather than the current two with few stops on the calendar which will reduce travel costs for the teams of both series.

2021 will be the first year in which Formula 2 and Formula 3 will not compete on the same Formula One weekend. They will both remain on F1’s support package, but they will alternate as to which is on the schedule for each weekend.

FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel said: “One of our core values since the launch of the GP2 Series back in 2005 has been costs control. Today, more than ever, it has to be at the heart of our strategy.

“The measures we are announcing here are crucial as they have an impact on the way both Championships operate, but also on the calendar and the race weekend timetable , hence the sporting regulations.

“Furthermore, the teams who are currently competing in both Championships will have the possibility to mutualise some of their person ne l between the two categories in order to save additional costs.

“We strongly feel that this has to be done and put in place as quickly as possible to ensure the stability of both Championships in the years to come.”

There are also intentions to lower engine lease and spare parts costs, again making life easier for the team’s competing following a turbulent year with the impact of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the global economy.

But these changes won’t affect the fabulous on track action that both series treat us to year in, year out.