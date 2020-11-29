Horror crash Halts Bahrain Grand Prix on Opening Lap

An accident for Romain Grosjean on the exit of turn three has seen the Bahrain Grand Prix red flagged, with the Frenchman’s car bursting into flames after hitting the barriers at high speed.

The Haas F1 Team driver was taking avoiding action after cars baulked ahead of him, and Grosjean clipped Daniil Kvyat’s Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda machine on the exit of the turn.

Grosjean hit the barrier at speed and the car ripped into two, with the VF-20 immediately catching alight as the fuel tank was breached. The Frenchman was quickly able to get out of the car under his own power, but he was complaining of burns to his hands and ankles and may have broken ribs.

However, he is lucky to be alive after such a horror accident and will now be treated at the medical centre and possibly transferred to hospital for evaluation.

The race was stopped immediately with the front of the Haas lodged inside the barrier, while two of his tyres flew in different directions. The marshals behind the barrier were seen running away from the zone, with those in the medical car immediately on the scene to check on the lucky Frenchman.

The barrier in question is being repaired, with the race being paused for at least forty-five minutes whilst the work is carried out.

The Checkered Flag will keep you updated on Grosjean’s condition once we find out more information.

Lewis Hamilton maintained his lead at the start, with Valtteri Bottas dropping down from second to sixth as Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez moving up to second and third.