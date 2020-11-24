Kevin Magnussen ‘One of the Best Team-mates I’ve Ever Had’ – Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean says Kevin Magnussen is ‘one of the best team-mates’ he has had during his career, and he would be open to being team-mates with the Dane again in the future.

Both Grosjean and Magnussen will leave the Haas F1 Team at the end of the season after five and four years with the team respectively, with neither expected to remain on the Formula 1 grid next season. It has been a tough 2020 to date, with both drivers only finishing inside the top ten on one occasion. Their replacements have yet to be announced.

Rumours have often surrounded the pair about how they do not like each other, not helped by high profile on-track collisions between the pair such as in the 2019 British Grand Prix, but Grosjean says that is far from the truth and he would be keen on racing alongside Magnussen again, possibly in endurance racing.

“We are very different, but we actually get on very well together,” Grosjean is quoted as saying on the In The Pink podcast by PlanetF1.com. “Obviously, there was talk when we crashed in 2019, and it was a big story out of nothing really. People thought we didn’t like each other, but actually we do like each other. We travel sometimes together.

“I think that Kevin has been one of the best team-mates I’ve ever had. He’s much faster than what people think, he’s a great racer, and I think with my experience and my capacity to develop the car, we’re actually doing a great job.

“I wouldn’t mind racing in endurance racing with Kevin as a team-mate. I think we’d find a good compromise and we’d have fun.”