Kristoffersson Becomes Three-Time World RX Champ After Germany Cancellation

Johan Kristoffersson has become a three-time champion in the FIA World Rallycross Championship following the conformation that the World RX of Germany will now not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany’s Nurburgring was set to host the finale between December 12-13 but the event will not take place due to the increase in cases of the virus in recent weeks.

It means Kristoffersson is the 2020 FIA World Rallycross champion with Mattias Ekström the runner-up. KYB Team JC have been crowned Teams’ champions ahead of Team Hansen.

Nürburgring Managing Director Mirco Markfort said on the cancelation: “We were all very much looking forward to this premiere at our race track,”

“The FIA World Rallycross Championship is an entertaining and action-packed format that further enriches our portfolio. Nevertheless, this decision is essential for the benefit of all involved and their health.

“Although the Nürburgring has successfully proved over the months that events with spectators also work in the context of infection protection, the situation is now a different one due to the sharp rise in the number of infections. We are now looking forward to the World RX at the Nürburgring 2021.“

Photo Credit: FIA World RX

Kristoffersson secures his third title as a result, adding to his championship wins in both 2017 and 2018 after proving to be the dominant driver again in the shortened 2020 season and he ends the year 27 points ahead of second placed Ekström.

“We offer our warmest congratulations to Johan and the KYB Team JC for their well-deserved titles,” added Paul Bellamy, the Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG – the promoters of the World RX series.

“We are disappointed we were not able to hold our final event in Germany, but are very proud of the season we were able to produce throughout these unprecedented times, and our deepest gratitude goes to all our event organisers, partners and fans for their patience and continued support through it all.”

Neither of the FIA European Rallycross Championships will be awarded as a result of the cancellation however, after three rounds were not completed which is the minimum requirement for a driver and team to win a title.