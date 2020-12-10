Formula 2

Delétraz ends 2020 fastest in final day of test

Credit: FIA Formula 2

The curtain finally came down on FIA Formula 2 in 2020 as Louis Delétraz ended the final test day quickest of all in Bahrain.

The Swiss driver set his table-topping 1:41:827 in the morning session which bucked the trend of the previous two days where the afternoon sessions saw the fastest of the running.

Delétraz has driven the MP Motorsport car – previously of Felipe Drugovich – throughout this test and he has looked competitive throughout although his future in F2 is far from certain.

He managed to be the first driver to topple Jehan Daruvala in this test as the Indian ended the day second for Carlin, who have shown tremendous pace all week.

Pace that was backed up once again by Dan Ticktum who ended the day fourth which could further indicate that the Brit will be racing for the Farnham-based team in 2021.

The duo were split by Hitech GP’s Juri Vips, who was Ticktum’s teammate at DAMS while Sean Gelael was side-lined with injury during 2020, and his teammate Liam Lawson was also fast in fifth.

Fastest in the afternoon but only seventh overall was Drugovich who seems to be getting along well with his UNI-Virtuosi car and team as they welcomed Clément Novalak for the final day of the test.

The British-French driver had been driving for Trident during the first two days of the test but he stepped up to replace Guanyu Zhou while Bent Viscaal took his place at the Italian team.

Sixth quickest was the driver who Viscaal had to fight for his life against to take his first FIA Formula 3 win at Silverstone in Lirim Zendeli. Teammate to Delétraz for all three days of the test, Zendeli showed great confidence and further highlighted MP’s potential in the series.

Ralph Boschung was eighth quickest ahead of Campos teammate Logan Sargeant and Guilherme Samaia (whose car Sargeant was driving) as he continued to improve after a tricky 2020 season.

PosNameTeamLap Time
1Louis DelétrazMP Motorsport1:41:827 AM
2Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:42:005 AM
3Juri VipsHitech GP1:42:145 AM
4Dan TicktumCarlin1:42:302 AM
5Liam LawsonHitech GP1:42:304 AM
6Lirim ZendeliMP Motorsport1:42:409 AM
7Felipe DrugovichUNI-Virtuosi1:42:435 PM
8Ralph BoschungCampos1:42:479 AM
9Logan SargeantCampos1:42:524 AM
10Guilherme SamaiaCharouz1:42:606 AM
11Christian LundgaardART1:42:695 AM
12Oscar PiastriPREMA1:42:784 PM
13Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:42:818 AM
14Marcus ArmstrongDAMS1:42:827 PM
15Marino SatoTrident1:43:009 AM
16Clément NovalakUNI-Virtuosi1:43:028 AM
17Théo PourchaireART1:43:164 AM
18Bent ViscaalTrident1:43:478 AM
19Roy NissanyDAMS1:43:652 PM
20Roberto MerhiHWA Racelab1:43:665 PM
21David BeckmannCharouz1:43:922 PM
22Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:44:228 PM
COMBINED TIMES – AM/PM = Session
