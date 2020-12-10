Delétraz ends 2020 fastest in final day of test

The curtain finally came down on FIA Formula 2 in 2020 as Louis Delétraz ended the final test day quickest of all in Bahrain.

The Swiss driver set his table-topping 1:41:827 in the morning session which bucked the trend of the previous two days where the afternoon sessions saw the fastest of the running.

Delétraz has driven the MP Motorsport car – previously of Felipe Drugovich – throughout this test and he has looked competitive throughout although his future in F2 is far from certain.

He managed to be the first driver to topple Jehan Daruvala in this test as the Indian ended the day second for Carlin, who have shown tremendous pace all week.

Pace that was backed up once again by Dan Ticktum who ended the day fourth which could further indicate that the Brit will be racing for the Farnham-based team in 2021.

The duo were split by Hitech GP’s Juri Vips, who was Ticktum’s teammate at DAMS while Sean Gelael was side-lined with injury during 2020, and his teammate Liam Lawson was also fast in fifth.

Fastest in the afternoon but only seventh overall was Drugovich who seems to be getting along well with his UNI-Virtuosi car and team as they welcomed Clément Novalak for the final day of the test.

The British-French driver had been driving for Trident during the first two days of the test but he stepped up to replace Guanyu Zhou while Bent Viscaal took his place at the Italian team.

Sixth quickest was the driver who Viscaal had to fight for his life against to take his first FIA Formula 3 win at Silverstone in Lirim Zendeli. Teammate to Delétraz for all three days of the test, Zendeli showed great confidence and further highlighted MP’s potential in the series.

Ralph Boschung was eighth quickest ahead of Campos teammate Logan Sargeant and Guilherme Samaia (whose car Sargeant was driving) as he continued to improve after a tricky 2020 season.