Gasly – “I’m glad we made the best out of the last one here in Abu Dhabi”

Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly finished eighth after the intense race 2020 Formula 1 season finale, at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi today, and he ends his 2020 campaign really pleased with what he has achieved so far in his career.

Gasly, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix winner, hasn´t had a really easy end of the season and he has struggled with his feelings in the AlphaTauri AT01 car this weekend.

But after a while, Gasly started to get the rhythm back and drove to a well deserved eighth place finish, giving everything he could get the most out of the AT01 car, rewarding the team with some extra points in the battle of the midfield in the Constructors’ Championship.

“I’m very happy to finish P8 today. It’s been an intense race, with a lot of overtakes and quite a few battles on track. In general, it hasn’t been an easy weekend and I didn’t feel that good in the car, but I managed to make it count in the race when it really mattered. I’m really pleased to give the team a few more points before going into the winter break and I’m glad we made the best out of the last one here in Abu Dhabi.” Gasly said post-race.

Credit: Josh Kruse / Scuderia AlphaTauri / Red Bull Content Pool

Thanking the team, Gasly continued: “I would like to say a big thanks to the whole team for this season. It has been a real pleasure to work with everyone, I think we took a big step forward in all areas and we’re really taking the fight in the midfield battles. Now we have a bit of time to enjoy the great things we achieved together this year and our first great win together. We’ll fully recharge the battery for next season to come back even stronger and try to achieve even better performances.”

Jody Egginton, Technical Director at AlphaTauri added; “As expected, tonight’s race has been quite tight in the midfield. The virtual safety car provided an opportunity to get onto the base tyre and push to the end of the race, allowing us to score with one car and get very close with the other.”

“Pierre’s race was quite aggressive with some good moves to make up positions against cars which did not stop under the VSC.”

“Overall, this was an incredibly busy and intense season for the teams, both trackside and in Faenza and Bicester, so hopefully, we’ll be able to take a bit of time off over Christmas to recharge before we start again in 2021.”