Mark Donnelly Claims 2020 BRX Title

The 2020 Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires has now ended with the round that was planned to take place in January being called off due to the uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorsport UK has approved the classification of the 2020 championship on the basis of three of the six planned rounds that were all held at Lydden Hill in Kent.

Mark Donnelly Sending It. Credit: 5 Nations BRX

With the points totalled up from just three rounds of racing, Irishman Mark Donnelly has been crowned as the 2020 Champion. After only debuting in rallycross in 2019, the rally driver is rather happy with the result. “I’m delighted – over the moon! I think there was a bit of beginner’s luck involved and I got lucky winning the first round. It would have been nice to have got to a few more circuits but full credit to 5 Nations and the marshals for making it happen. I’m delighted to have won the first championship I’ve done.” Ollie O’Donovan took second place, just a mere two points behind Donnelly with Julian Godfrey claiming third.

Along with the main championship, the overall winners of the supporting classes have also been announced. Paige Bellerby took the crown in the Motorsport UK Supernational Rallycross Championship with her trusty Lotus Exige. Tom Ovenden claims the top trophy in the Motorsport UK Junior Rallycross Championship with Luke Constantine the narrowest of margins behind him points-wise. Latvian racer Robert Vitols has claimed the overall win in the Super 1600 Championship which now entitles him to the prize of a drive in a 2021 Supercar race.

Robert Vitols – Super 1600 Champion. Photo Credit: 5 Nations BRX

In the Swift Sport Rallycross Championship, Tom Constantine has beaten his cousin James to the top spot with Phil Chicken taking third place. David Bell has taken the prize in the BMW Mini Rallycross Championship after two wins and a second place. The 2019 Mini champion Drew Bellerby could not participate in this years racing as she is expecting her first child very soon.

Steve Cozens cruised to victory in the Retro Rallycross Championship in his Citroen AX just ahead of Tony Lynch and his Toyota MR2. The Super Retro class championship was taken by Vince Bristow in his BMW 328 and the newly formed class, the Group B/4WD was won by Ian Flitney with his Subaru Impreza.

Stephen Cozens’ Citroen AX. Photo Credit: 5 Nations BRX

Finally the RX150 Rallycross Championship title has been awarded to Stephen Jones with Patrick O’Donovan nipping at his heels in a close second place.

“Congratulations to all our champions,” said 5 Nations BRX Coordinator Hannah Rynston. “It’s been a tough year for everyone and we’re pleased we were able to manage to hold a championship, albeit not quite as envisaged. I would like to thank everyone who made it possible – particularly the teams and drivers as well as the marshals and officials. While it was a difficult season we have plenty of highlights including the night race, spectacular battles, the soapbox race and guest drivers including John McGuinness, Chris Hoy, Liam Doran and Enzo Ide.”

The 5 Nations British Rallycross Championship 2021 calendar will be announced in early January.