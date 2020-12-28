Tsunoda Looking to ‘Absorb a lot’ from Team-mate Gasly During Rookie F1 Campaign

Yuki Tsunoda says he will be looking to ‘absorb’ things from team-mate Pierre Gasly during his rookie season in Formula 1 so to become a better driver.

The Japanese driver will make his debut in Formula 1 with Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda in 2021 after finishing third in the FIA Formula 2 standings this year, replacing Russian racer Daniil Kvyat, and he will line-up alongside Italian Grand Prix winner Gasly.

Tsunoda says going up against Gasly in his rookie campaign is likely to be tough, but he will be looking at the performances from his team-mate to see where he needs to improve. He is aiming to score as many points as possible, but he is expecting to make few mistakes while searching for the limit.

“I want to stick to my driving style at least until the middle of the season and deepen my understanding of F1 cars while exploring the limits because I can make mistakes,” Tsunoda said to Japanese publication as-web.jp.

“My team-mate is tough and I don’t think it will be easy for me, so I want to absorb a lot from him. I would like to clarify how well my current driving works and what I am lacking, and in the end, I want to get results.

“Specifically, of course, I would like to aim for victory and podium, but I would just like to get as many points as possible for the team.”

Tsunoda says he is looking forward to racing alongside the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton when he takes to the grid next season, with the 2021 rookie excited to compete against drivers he saw when they were racing at Fuji Speedway over a decade ago.

“I would like to fight with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Fernando Alonso,” said Tsunoda, the first Japanese driver on the grid since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014, and the first driver to be born in the 2000’s to race in Formula 1.

“Especially Hamilton and Alonso, who I saw at Fuji Speedway when I was seven or eight years old. I am happy to be able to fight with such drivers.”